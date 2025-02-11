Arctic Wolf Named Official Cybersecurity Partner of BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Arctic Wolf to implement world-class Security Operations at leading Formula One team via the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Aurora Endpoint Security

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces a partnership with Arctic Wolf, a global leader in Security Operations, Arctic Wolf becomes the Official Cybersecurity Partner of BWT Alpine Formula One and will implement its industry-defining security operations platform, including the newly launched Aurora Endpoint Security, into the team’s global security and technology infrastructure.

The partnership between Arctic Wolf and BWT Alpine Formula One Team is forged on a mutual commitment to precision and speed. Each week, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, powered by Alpha AI™, processes over seven trillion security events to deliver security outcomes with the scale and precision necessary to ensure peak performance on and off the track.

Arctic Wolf branding will be featured on BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s car, the race suits of its roster of drivers and the wider team environment.

“The partnership between Arctic Wolf and BWT Alpine Formula One Team reflects a shared commitment to precision, speed, and the pursuit of excellence,” said Dan Larson, Chief Marketing Officer, Arctic Wolf. “The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and the newly launched Aurora Endpoint Security are built to help organizations ascend to new heights of cybersecurity and business resilience so that they can focus on what they do best, and for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, that means going fast, pushing boundaries and achieving amazing results.”

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team is laser-focused on leveraging the competitive advantage that effective security operations provide in protecting our infrastructure from the factory to the racetrack and everywhere in between,” said Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, BWT Alpine Formula One Team. “Arctic Wolf’s unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge Aurora Platform will provide us with the confidence and protection necessary to safeguard our operations at every level, ensuring we can dedicate our full attention and energy to what matters most: winning races.”

Sports and entertainment organisations face unique cybersecurity challenges due to their dynamic environments, consumer-facing digital platforms, and mobile workforces. These factors make them prime targets for threat actors aiming to exploit vulnerabilities and steal sensitive data, including financial information, intellectual property, and personal details of employees and customers. Arctic Wolf understands these challenges deeply and is trusted by over 50 professional sports teams worldwide, including the Minnesota Wild (NHL), Meyer Shank Racing (IndyCar), the Minnesota Vikings (NFL), and the Parramatta Eels (NRL) to protect against threats and safeguard critical data.

For more information about Arctic Wolf and BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s global partnership, visit arcticwolf.com.

Additional Resources

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform ingests and analyzes more than seven trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan, under the leadership of Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times, including the Drivers’ World Championship (1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006) with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship (1995, 2005 and 2006). The team’s most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors’ Championship.

Press Contacts:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

media@alpinef1.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.