$10,000 FORTIFIED Roof Grants Now Available for Louisiana Homeowners – Here’s How Vinyltech Roofing Can Help

Building Stronger, Safer Homes for Over 23 Years

Vinyltech Roofing Helps Homeowners Secure $10,000 Grants for Storm-Resilient Roof Upgrades and Hurricane Protection

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine turning your storm-vulnerable roof into a hurricane-resistant powerhouse—and having someone else cover the bill. Thanks to the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP), that dream could become reality for 1,000 lucky homeowners. Starting February 12, Louisiana residents can enter the lottery for $10,000 roof upgrade grants to meet FORTIFIED Roof Standards, and Vinyltech Roofing is ready to help every step of the way.

“We’re not just replacing roofs—we’re changing how Louisiana faces storms,” said Shane Mulkey, founder of Vinyltech Roofing. “Our team knows exactly what it takes to meet FORTIFIED standards, and we’re excited to see more homeowners take advantage of this life-changing program.”

Why Apply for a FORTIFIED Roof Grant?

Protection from Extreme Weather: FORTIFIED roofs are engineered to withstand hurricane-force winds, drastically reducing storm damage and costly repairs.

Insurance Savings: Many insurers offer significant discounts on premiums for homes with FORTIFIED roofs, saving homeowners money long-term.

Peace of Mind: Your home is one of your biggest investments—protect it with the latest storm-resilient technology and expert installation.

Grant Details:

Registration Period: February 12–16, 2025
Grant Amount: Up to $10,000 toward a FORTIFIED Roof upgrade
Eligibility: Homeowners in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone, including New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, Gretna, and surrounding areas

How to Register: Visit www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes

A Proven Partner in FORTIFIED Roof Installations
Vinyltech Roofing is no stranger to FORTIFIED standards. With 23 years of experience and hundreds of successful storm-resistant roof projects, the company offers personalized consultations, expert craftsmanship, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

“We’ve helped protect homes across the Gulf Coast, and this program lets more people access high-quality roofing without the full financial burden,” added Mulkey.

About Vinyltech Roofing
Vinyltech Roofing is a second-generation roofing and exterior construction company serving New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and throughout the Gulf South. Known for its customer-first philosophy and storm-resilient solutions, Vinyltech offers a range of services, including residential and commercial roofing, siding, window installation, and storm damage repair.

For more information, visit www.vinyltechroofing.com or call (504) 469-7590 to schedule a consultation.

