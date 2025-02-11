WTW launches HR AI assistant, Expert

New AI assistant is designed to streamline the work of HR, compensation and benefits teams, improving efficiency and performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of Expert, an AI-enabled assistant designed to help U.S. midsize businesses streamline and enhance their HR, compensation and benefits work. Based on WTW’s deep expertise in benefits, rewards and human capital, Expert helps teams with a range of tasks — from summarizing benefit trends to drafting employee communication materials.

Powered by generative AI, Expert brings WTW’s expertise to users’ fingertips along with access to a comprehensive database of U.S. federal and state HR, benefits and insurance legislation. Expert includes features that help with:

Research: Teams can explore market-leading data on compensation and benefits and find information on the latest trends and best practices





Regulatory expertise: Users can get information about regulatory and compliance matters





Writing: Expert can help users draft colleague communications, job descriptions and employee surveys





Search engine: Strategy, policy and benefit plan documents can be stored and searched for in a secure library



Expert’s catalogue of content includes WTW’s benefit and compensation-related leading human capital research, trend data, thought leadership, white papers, regulatory briefings, best practices and case studies.

“Generative AI is ideally suited to help benefits, compensation and HR teams save time and access proprietary information. We know that midsize company HR teams are particularly time-constrained, making Expert a welcomed addition,” said Julie Gebauer, President of Health, Wealth & Career, WTW. “Backed by the enthusiasm of clients who beta-tested Expert, we’re excited to bring this breakthrough to even more organizations.”

Learn more about Expert here.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contacts

Ileana Feoli

ileana.feoli@wtwco.com

Stacy Bronstein

stacy.bronstein@wtwco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.