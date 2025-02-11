In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast To 2034

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambulatory X-ray devices market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. A leap is expected, from $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.27 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth can be traced back to the expansion of ambulatory care centers, patient inclination for outpatient care, increased deployment of X-ray devices, a burgeoning geriatric population, and a focus on early diagnosis.

Looking closely at the market trends, the growth will extend into the foreseeable future:

The market is predicted to escalate to a sizeable $2.99 billion by 2029, posting a CAGR of 7.1%. The augmentation during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for portable X-ray machines, advancement of point-of-care diagnostics, swelling demand for point-of-care imaging, increase in prevalence of other chronic conditions, and rising prevalence of arthritis and orthopedic conditions.

An overriding trend worth noting is the rise in orthopedic conditions, which is expected to fuel the advancement of the ambulatory X-ray device market. Diseases and disorders related to the musculoskeletal system—encompassing bones, joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves—could largely benefit from advancements in ambulatory X-ray devices. These devices prove instrumental in the diagnosis and management of orthopedic conditions, allowing for early diagnosis and improved treatment monitoring. For instance, figures published in February 2023 by the National Library of Medicine, a leading U.S. biomedical library, put the expected increase in total hip arthroplasty THA and total knee arthroplasty TKA procedures at 719,364 and 1.22 million respectively by 2040. By 2060, TKAs are projected to total 2.91 million whereas THAs are expected to hit 1.98 million. Therefore, the growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions is slated to drive the ambulatory X-ray device market.

Key players in the ambulatory X-ray devices market include Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Xoran Technologies LLC, Kubtec Scientific, DEL Medical Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Agfa-Gevaert Group, BMI Biomedical International S.r.l., United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., EcoRay Co. Ltd.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on the development of innovative devices. One such advancement is the digital mobile X-ray system, which offers improved imaging capabilities and greater portability. It opens doors for more accurate and efficient diagnostics at the point of care. Shimadzu Corporation, for instance, introduced a digital mobile X-ray system titled MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version v type in July 2022. The system is built for intuitive operation and enables efficacious position adjustments and exposure from any direction, enhancing workflow efficiency in clinical settings.

Segmenting the ambulatory X-ray devices market, there are several categories to keep an eye on:

1 By Type: Standalone, Mobile.

2 By Application: Orthopedic, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Other Application.

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tenders, Distributor.

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users.

Subsegments include the Standalone segment divided into Digital Standalone X-Ray Devices, Analog Standalone X-Ray Devices, Fixed Standalone X-Ray Devices, Portable Standalone X-Ray Devices, and the Mobile segment further split into Mobile Digital X-Ray Devices, Mobile Analog X-Ray Devices, Compact Mobile X-Ray Devices, Battery-Operated Mobile X-Ray Devices, Wireless Mobile X-Ray Devices.

Regional studies pointed to North America holding the largest share in the ambulatory X-ray devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to manifest the fastest growth in the coming years. Other regions in focus include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

