N.C. Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee to hold special meeting

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone. Committee Meeting

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, 1-3 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m115cb5dc5dc74fb4627262da6839a4c4

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2420 933 9095

Meeting password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 or 1-904-900-2303 (toll) The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources. More information can be found on the Commission website.

