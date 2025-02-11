Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Eighteenth Consecutive Year

Again Ranked #1 in MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys’ Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® (CLEI) for the eighteenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the “MFP Office Copier” category.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for being the leader in Brand Loyalty among all multifunction printer (MFP) brands. The Brand Keys’ data paints a detailed picture of the category drivers that engage customers, engender loyalty and drive real profits.

This year’s results revealed dramatic differences in how loyalty operates as the most accurate predictor of consumer purchasing behavior, sales, brand market share and profits. The 2025 research revealed interesting data on the connection between loyalty and brand profitability. For example, an increase in loyalty of 5% can increase lifetime profits per customer by as much as 86% (down 9% from initial 1997 measures, but still exceptionally high, especially with ecommerce factored in.) Additionally, it now costs 15 to 22 times more to recruit a new customer than to keep an existing one – up 20 percent from 1997.

“Earning this recognition from Brand Keys for the eighteenth consecutive year reflects not just our commitment to excellence, but the strong partnerships we've built with our customers through two decades of innovation in the MFP market. This unprecedented achievement demonstrates how our customer-centric approach – delivering high-quality products and responsive service – consistently transforms first-time buyers into long-term brand advocates,” said Jordan Liebman, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Konica Minolta. “As the research shows, customer loyalty directly impacts profitability, and we're proud that our focus on exceeding customer expectations has resulted in enduring relationships that drive mutual success. The trust our customers place in Konica Minolta inspires us to continue innovating and delivering solutions that not only meet their current needs but anticipate future challenges in their digital transformation journey.”

Brand Keys’ 28th annual CLEI and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“The loyalty paradigm has changed dramatically over the past decade. Happily, consumer loyalty can be measured, achieved and leveraged. But it isn’t something that just shows up one day,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “As research has proven, brands best at building loyalty, such as Konica Minolta, win more customers, more sales and much bigger market shares. Kudos for their strong hold on this aspect of their business and congratulations for another year at #1.”

This year’s Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index survey included 81,348 consumers, 16 to 65 years of age, examining their relationships with 1,100 brands in 104 categories. View the complete list of the highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.