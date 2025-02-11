Devolutions Highlights Cybersecurity Best Practices, IT Productivity Solutions at ITEXPO 2025

Empowering Businesses with Enhanced Security Without the Complexity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #1747 – This week at ITEXPO – held February 11-13 at the Broward County Convention Center – Devolutions will champion the continued importance of cybersecurity and shine a light on productivity solutions for IT professionals. Devolutions is not only exhibiting at this year’s ITEXPO but also delivering a presentation.

According to a report from IBM/Ponemon Institute, the average total cost of data breaches in 2024 was $4.88 million. Cybercrime can affect a business for years after the initial attack occurs, including lawsuits, insurance rate hikes, criminal investigations and negative press. Therefore, companies must stay vigilant in their efforts to prevent cybercrime – and it is critical that IT professionals on the front lines keep up to date on cybersecurity best practices and have the tools needed to effectively do their jobs.

At ITEXPO, Devolutions’ VP of Products Maurice Côté will co-present a featured session titled, “ The Cybersecurity Arms Race: Securing Your Clients in an Evolving Threat Landscape ” that explores the latest cybersecurity threats and best practices for establishing a proactive defense posture in a cloud-first world. This presentation, delivered on February 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET, will also cover various tools and techniques for SASE and network security, endpoint protection and incident response.

The Devolutions team will also showcase its full range of IT productivity solutions, including Password Management and Remote Connection Management as well as its best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is geared toward MSPs, SMBs and mid-market companies. In addition, Devolutions has unveiled its 2025 roadmap , highlighting key enhancements and innovations planned across its product lineup.

Said Côté, “As threats become more and more sophisticated, our goal is to help IT departments improve their security posture while streamlining their operations to add measurable value. Our PAM solution in particular gives organizations the ability to control, monitor and secure privileged access more effectively, thereby helping to reduce vulnerabilities. We’re looking forward to having many meaningful conversations at ITEXPO.”

Since 1999, ITEXPO has brought together key stakeholders and decision-makers from across the IT ecosystem. This year’s event will feature more than 400 exhibitors and 160 breakout sessions, covering a range of critical technology issues including cybersecurity, cloud and AI. To schedule an appointment with Devolutions at ITEXPO, contact events@devolutions.net . For more about Devolutions and its solutions, visit https://devolutions.net/.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn , X and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Maurice Côté At ITEXPO, Devolutions’ VP of Products Maurice Côté will present a featured session that explores the latest cybersecurity threats and best practices for establishing a proactive defense posture in a cloud-first world.

