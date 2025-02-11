Airborne Telemetry Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Insight into Aerospace R&D and Real-Time Data Transmission

Airborne Telemetry Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airborne telemetry market has experienced strong growth in recent years. This market is forecasted to increase from $8.34 billion in 2024 to $8.97 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The primary reasons for this rise during the historic period have been an increase in demand for real-time data transmission, growth in defense and military applications, the rise of autonomous vehicles and drones, a surge in regulatory requirements for flight safety, and the broadening of aerospace research and development programs.

Looking towards the future, the size of the airborne telemetry market is anticipated to see a significant surge growing to $11.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This predicted growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time data transmission, growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs, expanding applications in the defense and aerospace sectors, and rising use of cloud computing services. Further, advancements in environmental monitoring and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies are expected to contribute to the market's expansion. Moreover, key trends for the forecast period include the development of miniaturized sensors, increased adoption of real-time data analytics, enhanced data encryption for security, and integration with advanced communication networks.

One of the primary growth drivers of the airborne telemetry market is the rising new aircraft deliveries. As airlines continue to modernize their fleets with more fuel-efficient models and meet the growing demand for air travel propelled by economic recovery and increased tourism, the need for airborne telemetry escalates. By providing real-time transmission of critical flight data to ground stations, airborne telemetry improves safety, operational efficiency, and offers the advantage of remote diagnostics. As an example, in January 2024, aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus SE, based in the Netherlands, marked an 11% increase from 2022 by delivering 735 commercial aircraft in 2023 and confirmed 2,319 gross orders 2,094 net, which included 1,835 A320 Family and 300 A350 Family aircraft.

Major enterprises in the airborne telemetry market comprise of top-tier companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, Safran S.A., Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and others. These organizations are concentrating on developing technologically advanced solutions for telemetry and range safety to sustain their market position. One typical example is the US-based defense company, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, which launched an autonomous flight termination unit AFTU and a digital C-band radar transponder in October 2022 to improve the accuracy, reliability, and safety of telemetry systems.

The airborne telemetry market canvassed in this report is dissected –

1 By Component: Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna, Sensors

2 By Sensor: Global Positioning System GPS, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction, Other Sensors

3 By Platform: Manned Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Missiles, Rockets, Satellites

4 By Technology: Wired Telemetry, Wireless Telemetry, Data Loggers, Acoustic Telemetry, Digital Telemetry

5 By End User: Healthcare, Consumer, Aerospace And Defense, Industry And Automation, Logistics And Transportation, Marine And Oceanography, Energy And Power, Oil And Gas, Hydrography

Furthermore, the subsegments of the market are:

1 By Receiver: Ground-Based Receivers, Airborne Receivers, Handheld Receivers, Multi-Channel Receivers, Digital Receivers

2 By Transmitter: High-Power Transmitters, Low-Power Transmitters, Digital Transmitters, Frequency-Modulated FM Transmitters, Frequency-Hopping Transmitters

3 By Antenna: Omnidirectional Antennas, Directional Antennas, High-Gain Antennas, Folded Dipole Antennas, Patch Antennas

4 By Sensors: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Altitude Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, GPS Sensors

As per regional insights, North America was the largest market for airborne telemetry in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

