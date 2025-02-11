Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Lottery Opens February 12 for $10,000 Roof Grants

Priority Roofing full-color logo with bold orange text on a blue background, highlighting the company’s focus on residential and commercial roofing services.

Priority Roofing – Experienced FORTIFIED Roof Specialists in Louisiana’s Gulf South.

Priority Roofing helps homeowners apply for the Fortify Homes Program to secure grants for FORTIFIED roof upgrades and hurricane protection.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone, including New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, and Gretna, are encouraged to register for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) lottery to secure grants of up to $10,000. The next round of registration opens at 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2025, and closes at 5:00 p.m. on February 16, 2025. This lottery-based grant program helps homeowners upgrade their roofs to meet FORTIFIED Roof Standards, significantly improving storm resistance.

“With over 1,800 grants issued since 2023, the LFHP has been a game-changer in protecting Louisiana homes from severe weather,” said Sean Killeen, founder of Priority Roofing. “We’re proud to assist homeowners in preparing their roofs to meet these rigorous standards.”

With extensive experience in FORTIFIED roof installations, Priority Roofing has helped hundreds of Gulf South homeowners upgrade their roofs to exceed standard requirements. The company’s dedicated team ensures every project meets FORTIFIED standards for maximum storm protection and long-term durability.

How to Apply:
Registration Period: February 12–16, 2025.
Eligibility: Primary residences within Louisiana’s Coastal Zone and select cities.
Grant Details: Up to $10,000 for roof upgrades to FORTIFIED Roof Standards.
How to Register: Visit www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.
Selected homeowners will be responsible for working with a FORTIFIED-certified evaluator and managing construction costs beyond the grant amount.

About Priority Roofing
Since 2012, Priority Roofing has been the preferred roofing contractor for homeowners and businesses across the Gulf South. Known for its expertise in storm-resistant roofing, the company offers free consultations and supports homeowners throughout the FORTIFIED roof process.

For more information, visit www.priorityroofers.com or call (504) 810-5346.

Sean Killeen
Priority Roofing
+1 504-810-5346
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Lottery Opens February 12 for $10,000 Roof Grants

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sean Killeen
Priority Roofing
+1 504-810-5346
Company/Organization
One Click SEO
320 Autumn Lakes Road
Slidell, Louisiana, 70461
United States
+1 985-250-0789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

One Click SEO is a Digital Marketing Agency with three offices and clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. One Click SEO is a full service SEO agency with a specialty in the most challenging niche markets including: Real Estate, Medical, Contractor and Local SEO. With over two decades of enterprise level Digital Marketing, One Click SEO has established processes and a proven track record for Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Web Design, Google Ads, Lead Capture and Lead Conversion. Although we don’t require a contract, most of our clients have been with us for years. One Click SEO prides ourselves on our long term, established clients. There is no trick to real Digital Marketing. It is simply a lust for knowledge, decades of experience and a strong work ethic. One Click SEO believes there is no silver bullet to successfully dominating your market. It takes a strategic, holistic plan coupled with systematic, proven processes to maximize your digital presence. OUR PROCESS Although every managed SEO project is unique, we have created a process that serves as a blueprint. We rely heavily on our Project Management System to provide absolute transparency for our clients in addition to providing consistent results. WHY ONE CLICK SEO? We love what we do. A prerequisite for all of our employees is raw passion. We don’t just pitch these services, we live and breathe them. We spend an enormous amount of time not just keeping up with current SEO practices but are blazing the future in modern SEO strategies. We focus on providing a solid return on investment. This is achieved by utilizing the right tools for the right project. With years of lead generation, SEO, branding and client capture experience…We don’t just rank your website, we create new customers. Because search engine optimization is a long game, we become very close with our clients and truly become a business partner focussed on your success. We strategically create paid Google and Facebook campaigns to drive immediate traffic to your website while implementing the longer term SEO for search engine rankings. We do SEO differently. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about putting keywords on a page. It’s about combining a variety of Digital Marketing techniques to create a synergy to provide YOU with a solid ROI. OUR SEO SERVICES Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Google Ads (we are an official Google Partner) Social Media Marketing SEO Friendly Web Design Content Marketing Lead Capture and Conversion Backlinks SEO Strategy Technical SEO SEO Audits SUPPORT As an SEO Agency, we are there for our clients. We have a full time, monitored, Help Desk and full Project Management System to make sure that our clients are connected. We are available - Mornings, nights and weekends. We strive to be true business partners with our clients by providing true value in ROI and business marketing planning and execution.

SEO Agency

More From This Author
$10,000 FORTIFIED Roof Grants Now Available for Louisiana Homeowners – Here’s How Vinyltech Roofing Can Help
Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Lottery Opens February 12 for $10,000 Roof Grants
Carolina Beach Inn Stands Strong: Offers Aid to Community After Historic Storm
View All Stories From This Author