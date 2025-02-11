Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Lottery Opens February 12 for $10,000 Roof Grants
Priority Roofing helps homeowners apply for the Fortify Homes Program to secure grants for FORTIFIED roof upgrades and hurricane protection.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone, including New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, and Gretna, are encouraged to register for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) lottery to secure grants of up to $10,000. The next round of registration opens at 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2025, and closes at 5:00 p.m. on February 16, 2025. This lottery-based grant program helps homeowners upgrade their roofs to meet FORTIFIED Roof Standards, significantly improving storm resistance.
“With over 1,800 grants issued since 2023, the LFHP has been a game-changer in protecting Louisiana homes from severe weather,” said Sean Killeen, founder of Priority Roofing. “We’re proud to assist homeowners in preparing their roofs to meet these rigorous standards.”
With extensive experience in FORTIFIED roof installations, Priority Roofing has helped hundreds of Gulf South homeowners upgrade their roofs to exceed standard requirements. The company’s dedicated team ensures every project meets FORTIFIED standards for maximum storm protection and long-term durability.
How to Apply:
Registration Period: February 12–16, 2025.
Eligibility: Primary residences within Louisiana’s Coastal Zone and select cities.
Grant Details: Up to $10,000 for roof upgrades to FORTIFIED Roof Standards.
How to Register: Visit www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.
Selected homeowners will be responsible for working with a FORTIFIED-certified evaluator and managing construction costs beyond the grant amount.
About Priority Roofing
Since 2012, Priority Roofing has been the preferred roofing contractor for homeowners and businesses across the Gulf South. Known for its expertise in storm-resistant roofing, the company offers free consultations and supports homeowners throughout the FORTIFIED roof process.
For more information, visit www.priorityroofers.com or call (504) 810-5346.
