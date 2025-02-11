Think Tech, Think Pakistan: Pakistan Software Export Board to Participate in LEAP 2025





ISLAMABAD, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan is making bold strides in the global tech landscape, emerging as a key player in artificial intelligence, digital finance, and startup innovation. As the Pakistan Software Export Board prepares to take the spotlight at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, it presents a compelling narrative of digital transformation, investment potential, and technological excellence. This marks Pakistan’s biggest ever participation at an international event with over 100 companies and 1,000+ delegates on board, showcasing a booming IT industry, progressive policies, and a rapidly growing talent pool that is poised for unprecedented growth in the digital economy.

A Digital Nation on the Rise

At the heart of Pakistan’s transformation is the Digital Nation Pakistan (DNP) Act. This landmark policy is designed to bolster innovation, attract both foreign and domestic investment, and empower entrepreneurs. By strengthening digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, and nurturing a knowledge-driven economy, the DNP Act is positioning Pakistan as a premier destination for global tech players looking for new markets and opportunities. Working under the proactive guidance of the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), alongside the broader Digital Pakistan Policy, these initiatives are cultivating an environment where technology fuels every aspect of economic and social development.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia: A Strategic Tech Partnership

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a long-standing relationship that is now evolving into a powerful alliance in technology and innovation. Both nations are increasingly exploring avenues for collaboration in digital transformation and tech-driven projects. Early initiatives and discussions ranging from cybersecurity and smart infrastructure to startup investments, signal a growing commitment to shared growth. Moreover, Pakistan’s robust business ties with the Kingdom are underscored by the significant presence of Pakistani companies operating in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening economic bonds and opening up new markets for innovation.

A Unified Digital Vision for LEAP

In line with LEAP’s focus on shaping the future of technology, Pakistan is presenting a unified digital vision that weaves together its advancements in AI, fintech, and digital solutions. A key component of this vision is the work undertaken by the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), a collaborative network of research labs across leading universities. The NCAI has already developed over 221 AI-driven solutions that are transforming sectors such as healthcare, media monitoring, and intelligent transportation. By integrating AI into its digital strategy, Pakistan strengthens its commitment to innovation and leadership in emerging tech.

A Flourishing Startup Ecosystem

Pakistan’s startup landscape is experiencing remarkable growth. With over $800 million raised in venture capital funding in recent years, the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in its dynamic ecosystem. A youthful, tech-savvy population combined with forward-thinking policies and an investor-friendly climate has given rise to groundbreaking startups in fintech, edtech, AI, and e-commerce. At LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, Pakistan will not only showcase its vibrant startup ecosystem from its dedicated pavilion but is also expecting to generate approximately $15 million in business over the next year!

A Vision for Digital Empowerment

Pakistan’s commitment to digital empowerment spans all sectors. Government initiatives, led by the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), are driving the adoption of smart technologies in education, healthcare, and public services, ensuring that the benefits of digital innovation reach every corner of society. This strategic approach is designed to create an ecosystem where technology acts as a catalyst for inclusive growth, enhanced quality of life, and sustainable development. By nurturing local talent and fostering innovation hubs, Pakistan is building a resilient digital economy that is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Why Pakistan? The Ultimate Tech Destination

Several factors make Pakistan an attractive hub for technology and innovation:

Strategic Location: Positioned as a gateway to South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, Pakistan offers access to diverse and emerging markets.

Positioned as a gateway to South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, Pakistan offers access to diverse and emerging markets. World-Class Talent: With over 600,000 IT professionals and more than 75,000 IT graduates entering the workforce annually, Pakistan boasts a robust talent pool ready to drive technological advancements.

With over and more than entering the workforce annually, Pakistan boasts a robust talent pool ready to drive technological advancements. Proactive Policies: The government’s commitment to digital transformation is reflected in its investor-friendly regulations, special tech zones, and substantial incentives for startups and tech companies.

The government’s commitment to digital transformation is reflected in its investor-friendly regulations, special tech zones, and substantial incentives for startups and tech companies. Expanding Digital Infrastructure: Rapidly growing broadband access, advanced research hubs, and cloud computing developments are laying the groundwork for a future-ready digital ecosystem.

A Call to Global Innovators

Pakistan is not only transforming its own digital landscape but is also building bridges with key partners like Saudi Arabia to catalyze regional innovation. This strategic collaboration is opening up exciting opportunities for cross-border investments, joint research projects, and talent exchanges that promise to accelerate technological advancements on both sides.

At LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, Pakistan extends an open invitation to investors, innovators, and tech leaders to join in its extraordinary journey toward a digitally empowered future. With its robust ecosystem, forward-looking policies, and strong international partnerships, Pakistan is ready to shape the future of technology for generations to come.

