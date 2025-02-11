Fullstory Becomes First In Behavioral Data Analytics To Achieve ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Fullstory achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for Its Behavioral Data Analytics Platform

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced that it has received ISO/IEC 42001 certification for the artificial intelligence (AI) tools built into the company’s behavioral data analytics platform. Fullstory is the first behavioral data analytics company to receive this certification, underscoring its commitment to rigorous security and privacy standards. This news comes as Fullstory is making significant strides in AI, recently launching solutions that include AI Trim , Suggested Elements , and Session Summary Notes .

"We are honored to be not only the first in our industry but also amongst some of the largest and most trusted companies in the world to receive ISO/IEC 42001 certification,” said Mark Stanislav, vice president of security engineering & governance, risk, and compliance at Fullstory. “The combination of our security program and product organization’s innovation ensures that customers will remain confident in our offerings that comply with the latest industry standards. The power of AI must be matched with responsible, early security diligence to allow exciting new solutions to meet the expectations that customers should place on their vendors."

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Artificial Intelligence Management System within an organization. It is designed to provide a structured framework for businesses to manage AI technologies responsibly, focusing on ethical considerations, transparency, and risk management. To achieve certification, organizations must conduct rigorous auditing and monitoring to ensure their AI systems function as intended and proactively address potential issues.

Fullstory’s certification was issued by A-LIGN , a leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. In addition to its newly awarded ISO 42001 certification, the company has received annual ISO 27001 , ISO 27701 , ISO 27017 , and ISO 27018 certifications and SOC 2 attestation.

