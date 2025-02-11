InStride Launches Capability Accelerators: Tailored Learning for Talent Development

Custom, cohort-based learning tracks deliver measurable results in 3 to 12 months

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a human capital management company providing workforce education solutions, today announced the launch of its Capability Accelerators . This solution, developed in partnership with some of America’s most innovative companies and leading academic institutions, delivers tailored, role-specific learning paths aligned with business strategy. By combining academic rigor with practical application, these cohort-based programs help top talent build skills that directly impact business performance.

“L&D leaders are searching for education programs that deliver real business outcomes that they can measure,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “InStride’s Capability Accelerators are co-designed with employers and academic partners to take employees through cohort- and role-based learning that helps advance their careers as it ties directly to business strategy.”

Build skills, deliver results

InStride’s solution addresses critical skills gaps and workforce demands.

Contextualized and role-specific academies : Customizable learning tracks built in collaboration with business leaders for specific roles, including first-line managers, manufacturing operations leaders, and early and mid-career healthcare leaders.

: Customizable learning tracks built in collaboration with business leaders for specific roles, including first-line managers, manufacturing operations leaders, and early and mid-career healthcare leaders. Interactive, cohort-based learning : Learners collaborate in dynamic, applied scenarios while receiving personalized coaching and feedback delivered by real experts and enhanced by advanced AI tools, ensuring rapid skill application and measurable improvement.

: Learners collaborate in dynamic, applied scenarios while receiving personalized coaching and feedback delivered by real experts and enhanced by advanced AI tools, ensuring rapid skill application and measurable improvement. University content with real-world relevance: Programs blend rigorous academic insights with practical tools, equipping employees to tackle today’s challenges and drive innovation.



“InStride is transforming workforce education by building a bridge between rigorous learning and the real-world, corporate context, making these programs highly relevant and impactful,” said Jeff Schulz, VP of Professional Services at InStride. “By focusing on role-specific capabilities and contextualized learning, we’re empowering organizations to build stronger talent pipelines specific to their unique context and prepare future leaders for success.”

Early success stories

InStride’s Capability Accelerators are already making strides in reshaping leadership and talent development:

Plant Management Accelerator: Created for a Fortune 500 global automotive technology company, this accelerator prepares aspiring plant leaders with skills in financial acumen, manufacturing innovation, and supply chain management, ensuring readiness for critical leadership roles.

Created for a Fortune 500 global automotive technology company, this accelerator prepares aspiring plant leaders with skills in financial acumen, manufacturing innovation, and supply chain management, ensuring readiness for critical leadership roles. Healthcare Frontline Leadership Accelerators: Designed for a multi-state health system with 40,000 employees and aimed at high-potential individual contributors and first-line managers, these programs build critical patient-centered leadership capabilities, strengthening manager and team performance, and driving internal talent retention and growth.

These early examples illustrate how InStride’s customizable Capability Accelerators address businesses’ unique workforce challenges and strategic goals, offering an alternative to off-the-shelf leadership skill training.

Meeting today’s L&D challenges

The unique value of these programs lies in their ability to tackle the most common pain points faced by L&D leaders:

Relevance: Programs are contextualized to each organization’s industry and roles, ensuring practical application of skills. Engagement: Cohort-based learning fosters collaboration and builds a culture of continuous education. Results: The solution delivers measurable business outcomes, from improved employee retention to faster promotion rates.



Whether addressing leadership gaps, building manager capacity, developing AI fluency, or enhancing business acumen, InStride ensures that education investments translate into tangible impact for both employees and organizations.

About InStride

InStride is a human capital management company that helps organizations retain talent, upskill employees, and fill critical workforce roles through education programs. By breaking down barriers to learning, fostering career growth aligned with organizational goals, and simplifying program management, InStride delivers lasting impact. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Labcorp, Adidas, and SSM Health, InStride drives meaningful social and business outcomes by providing access to life-changing education. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

