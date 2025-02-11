Verizon has the best 5G network in America

Relentless innovation and continuous improvement result in unmatched 5G reliability, speed and performance for customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon's relentless focus on innovation and customer experience has once again earned them the top spot in the industry, claiming Best 5G, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G in the 2024 RootMetrics® second half drive tests, the nation’s most rigorous, independent scientific study. This win underscores Verizon's unwavering commitment to providing customers with a superior 5G network experience where they live, work, and play.

“Our priority is delivering the best, most reliable, secure 5G network experience for our customers,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology at Verizon. “This recognition from Rootmetrics reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve through technology innovation and ensuring our customers can always count on us. It’s why more customers trust us than any other carrier in the nation.”

Verizon's success in the 2024 second half testing extends beyond national rankings. In addition to the eighth consecutive national 5G reliability award, Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards, 70% more awards than the closest competitor. Taken together, these reports offer customers an unbiased, third party end-to-end look at performance from nation to neighborhood.

Customers expect more. Verizon innovates for them.

These results don’t happen by accident. Verizon engineers work tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation, expand access to the network for more customers, and drive continuous improvements in network performance. Below are some of Verizon’s recent efforts that contributed to the outstanding Rootmetrics results and are helping Verizon families do more.

Verizon engineers are rapidly expanding the 5G network, ensuring more people have access to faster and more reliable connections than ever before. Now more than 280 million people have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Home Broadband availability is being accelerated to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable internet in homes across the country.

Satellite backup connectivity has been introduced to add another level of reliability for customers.

has been introduced to add another level of reliability for customers. The deployment of Verizon’s 5G Standalone Core is enhancing network performance, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and enabling network slicing capabilities.

capabilities. By integrating 5G Advanced technologies, Verizon is building a network of the future that is more intelligent, efficient, and capable of supporting emerging technologies and applications.

To ensure the network can handle the demands of tomorrow, engineers are proactively preparing it for AI workloads , paving the way for future innovations.

"More people trust Verizon because we deliver where it matters most to them," added Russo. "We're building the network of the future, not just for today, which is why we continue to lead in 5G performance and reliability."

