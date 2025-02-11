AvePoint Launches the Next Generation of Elements to Modernize Managed Services for MSPs

AvePoint Elements automates insights, secures data, and accelerates profitability and efficiency for Managed Service Providers building security-centric practices

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced the launch of the next generation of AvePoint Elements to transform managed service providers’ (MSPs) client, cloud, and tenant management with an AI-enhanced platform for data security, IT management, and operational efficiency. Launching the next generation of AvePoint Elements underscores the Company’s continued investment in its channel business, which makes up over half of its annual recurring revenue (ARR), by equipping partners with new security-centric recurring revenue streams through a seamless, all-in-one platform.

“Our partners have a massive opportunity to unlock new recurring revenue streams through security, backup, workspace management and compliance services this year,” said Coby Liang, Head of EMEA, AvePoint. “Our Elements Platform empowers MSPs to deploy standardized security and compliance configurations consistently across multiple tenants, helping them efficiently manage increasing data volumes and complex environments, thus driving growth and capitalizing on the expanding cybersecurity market.”

According to Canalys, over 90% of cybersecurity solutions will be partner-delivered in 2025. MSPs using the next generation of AvePoint Elements can secure client data and build additional service offerings to rapidly tap into this opportunity without needing additional resources. Benefits include:

Enhanced operational efficiency: Without a unified platform, MSPs face complex client management, slow onboarding and issue resolution, and a lack of integration for various tools. AvePoint Elements integrates with AvePoint's award-winning compliance and data protection solutions and features seamless API integrations, enabling automation and remote management for efficient service delivery. Additionally, it provides centralized baseline management and workspace governance, ensuring consistency and efficient lifecycle management across customer tenants.

Increased profitability: AvePoint Elements automates manual tasks and simplifies transactions between partners and their customers, empowering MSPs to focus on value-added services and lower their operational costs. With AvePoint's multi-SaaS support, MSPs can serve customers across clouds from within one platform, driving their total addressable markets up with one vendor and providing more opportunities to offer security, backup and compliance services.

Seamless scalability: The AvePoint Elements Platform offers centralized management for multi-tenant configurations so MSPs can deploy, track and enforce security and compliance across multiple tenants. Using automation to scale, this enables MSPs to increase total volume of data managed and secured and standardize their onboarding process for new customers.

Advanced security and control: Without centralized policies, MSPs lack visibility, are at high risk of non-compliance and have inadequate threat protection. With proactive security monitoring and automated policy enforcement through AvePoint Elements, MSPs can ensure robust protection and premium data security to all customers from one platform.

"MSPs have significant revenue opportunities surrounding multi-cloud data security and workspace management, especially when they offer more than one solution to their customers within a managed service,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint. “Through our private preview, partners have already seen a 40% increase in average revenue per user when they integrate more than two solutions into a managed service. On top of that, our private preview partners saw that time wasted on operations and infrastructure, which can take away from valuable service delivery and customer care, has already been reduced by 85%.”

To learn more about the next generation of AvePoint Elements, visit our website.

About AvePoint:

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

