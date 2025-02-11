LeaseCrunch Hosts Webinar to Demystify Discount Rates in Lease Accounting

Upcoming session provides practical guidance on ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces its upcoming webinar “Demystifying Discount Rates in Lease Accounting” scheduled for February 19 at 1:00 p.m. CST.

Navigating discount rates is one of the most common pain points in lease accounting, and this webinar will break down exactly what auditors and finance teams need to know. The session will cover how to determine the right discount rate, when to use the incremental borrowing rate (IBR) and practical strategies for compliance with ASC 842 and IFRS 16.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Best practices for determining and applying discount rates

Insights into ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance

Differentiating implicit rate and the IBR

Actionable steps to ensure compliance with evolving standards

“Getting discount rates right is critical for compliance and financial accuracy, yet it remains one of the trickiest aspects of lease accounting,” says Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education and support at LeaseCrunch. “This webinar will cut through the complexity and provide finance professionals with clear, practical guidance to make lease accounting easier.”

Registration for the webinar is now available.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.