Parallels Introduces New “Elevate Now” Partner Program to Boost Partner Growth and Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in virtualization and end-user computing solutions, today introduced its “Elevate Now” Partner Program, designed to equip new and existing partners with more resources, greater profitability, and enhanced support. The program updates, which focus on delivering increased value and growth opportunities, are aimed at enabling resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs), and system integrators (SI) to thrive.

“Our goal with this program redesign is to ensure that all partners, regardless of size, can navigate the changes and disruption in the traditional virtual desktop landscape,” said Michelle Chiantera, Chief Revenue Officer for Parallels. “With substantial updates to discounts, program tiers, and support, we’re delivering a partner-first, channel-first model that helps partners meet market demands, boost their bottom line, and offers an attractive alternative to Citrix.”

Key benefits of Parallels’ “Elevate Now” Partner Program include:

Updated program tiers. In addition to added benefits for existing Silver, Gold, and Platinum partners, Parallels has introduced a new Essentials tier, tailored for smaller partners who may not yet meet the minimum deal size requirements of higher tiers. This entry-level tier provides resources and support to help these partners grow and advance through the program. Plus, a new partner portal offers streamlined access to vital resources, empowering all partners to maximize program benefits and succeed.





In addition to added benefits for existing Silver, Gold, and Platinum partners, Parallels has introduced a new Essentials tier, tailored for smaller partners who may not yet meet the minimum deal size requirements of higher tiers. This entry-level tier provides resources and support to help these partners grow and advance through the program. Plus, a new partner portal offers streamlined access to vital resources, empowering all partners to maximize program benefits and succeed. Expanded partner benefits. Higher discounts, enriched support, faster onboarding, and free enablement and certification across all program tiers ensure partners can more easily grow and thrive.





Higher discounts, enriched support, faster onboarding, and free enablement and certification across all program tiers ensure partners can more easily grow and thrive. Increased profitability. The updated discount model emphasizes new business generation, offering higher margins for resellers, while enabling partners to manage and fully benefit from customer renewals.



“With our partner-sourced sales pipeline doubling and new deal registrations tripling over the past year, we’re excited to see that our partners are thriving,” said Chiantera. “The changes we've made to our program are designed to sustain this momentum, giving partners even greater profit margins and the resources they need to unlock new opportunities.”

"The benefits we receive as strategic partners allow us to increase our margins through enhanced deal registration and MDF investments, helping us grow and expand our Parallels footprint. Parallels also supports us in maintaining our installed base, which has become a key market differentiator for us." – Pedro Guerreiro, Chief Solutions Officer, A2it Technology

Parallels extends migration program

Parallels is empowering Citrix and Omnissa customers to transition smoothly to Parallels solutions with its specialized migration program, extended through to May 31, 2025. This program includes tailored migration tools and financial incentives, such as a free one-year license for customers committing to a three-year paid subscription and additional rebates for gold and platinum partners. For more details, including the program terms, conditions, and complete eligibility requirements, visit: www.parallels.com/lp/parallels-migration.

Flexible SPLA billing simplifies license management for MSPs

Parallels offers tailored support for MSPs through its flexible SPLA concurrent billing model, enabling partners to manage customer licenses on a monthly basis with ease and scalability. With this model, MSPs can access Parallels’ powerful suite of solutions to deliver secure, high-performance virtual workspaces without upfront commitments. To learn how Parallels can streamline your services, visit www.parallels.com/partners/msp/.

Empower customer success with Parallels’ suite of end-user computing solutions

"Elevate Now” partners gain access to Parallels’ comprehensive suite end-user computing solutions, including Parallels RAS, Parallels Secure Workspace, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation. Learn more at www.parallels.com/partners.

