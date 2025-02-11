Future AGI launches world’s most accurate multimodal AI evaluation tool

AI infrastructure startup launches comprehensive evaluation and optimization platform to help enterprises achieve 99% accuracy in AI applications across software and hardware

San Francisco, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While enterprise AI adoption accelerates, 85% of AI projects fail to meet expectations due to accuracy and reliability challenges in tooling*. Current tools lack the depth to provide actionable insights, leaving teams with vague evaluations without identifying root causes or improvement strategies.

Today, Future AGI announces a $1.6M pre-seed funding round to scale its AI lifecycle management platform that enables enterprises to build and maintain high-performing AI applications with unprecedented accuracy. The funding round is co-led by Powerhouse Ventures and Snow Leopard Ventures, with participation from Angellist Quant Fund, Swadharma Source Ventures, Saka Ventures and a marquee group of 30+ industry stalwarts and angels.





Future AGI founders: Nikhil Pareek and Charu Gupta.

Current AI tooling falls short in several critical areas—ranging from generating high-quality synthetic data and providing granular error analysis to enabling effective feedback and optimization loops—leaving cross-functional teams of subject matter experts, data scientists, and software developers without clear pathways to improvement. Most evaluations remain manual and superficial, with developers often defaulting to guesswork or “vibe checks” rather than informed experimentation. This fragmented ecosystem, coupled with limited domain expertise in tooling usage, makes it exceedingly difficult to pinpoint where models fail, devise data-driven remediation strategies, and ultimately treat AI development with the same rigor as modern software engineering.

Building trustworthy high-performing AI applications is complex — requiring rapid iterations across models, prompts, and data while safeguarding against harmful outputs. Future AGI's platform streamlines this entire lifecycle with rapid experimentation, deep multi-modal evaluations, real-time observability, and continuous improvement capabilities. The platform's proprietary technology includes advanced evaluation systems for text and images, agent optimizers, and auto-annotation tools that can reduce AI product development time by up to 95%. Users can complete evaluations in minutes and automatically optimize their AI systems for production, eliminating manual overhead and ensuring consistent performance.

"AI is becoming the new software, but its widespread adoption faces a critical challenge - reliability and accuracy at scale," said Nikhil Pareek, CEO of Future AGI. "Today's AI systems are probabilistic and error-prone, with improvement cycles taking 6-8 months. We're building the foundational layer that ensures AI systems are trustworthy and reliable in production. Our platform isn't just about workflow automation - we're creating the data layer that continuously monitors, evaluates, and improves AI systems across multimodal interactions."

FutureAGI is making significant strides across various industries. A Series E sales-tech company leveraged FutureAGI's LLM Experimentation Hub to achieve an impressive 99% accuracy in agentic pipeline, accelerating their processes 10 times faster than previous methods, compressing weeks of work into just hours. This transformation has drastically improved their capacity for delivering personalized customer interactions at scale.

In another case, an AI image generation company utilized FutureAGI’s platform to streamline its image generation pipeline, resulting in a remarkable 90% reduction in costs by decreasing reliance on human evaluators while maintaining 99% accuracy for catalog and marketing images. These examples highlight FutureAGI's ability to optimize operations and drive substantial cost savings while enhancing performance.

The platform's capabilities extend beyond pure software applications to hardware AI agents in robotics and autonomous vehicles, where accuracy requirements are even more stringent. Future AGI's synthetic data generation and evaluation systems enable companies to simulate edge cases and validate AI models under various real-world conditions before deployment.

Future AGI was the genesis of Nikhil Pareek and Charu Gupta and was born out of founders' frustration with the growing challenges in data collection, annotation, and training model readiness. Each iteration magnified these issues, and through conversations with fellow AI builders, they realized this problem was widespread. Nikhil Pareek is a former AI founder, with multiple patents and research papers, comes with experience ranging from building autonomous drones to tackling complex data science challenges for Fortune 50 companies. Charu Gupta is a veteran in revenue growth, having successfully navigated multiple startups from inception to achieving revenues of up to $100 million.





Future AGI team.

With a powerful team of 30 AI researchers and ML engineers—hailing from Microsoft, Amazon, and other top tech giants—alongside alumni from Ivy League and premier institutions, they bring deep expertise in AI innovation, published research, and patented technologies. Together, the team is tackling one of AI’s most formidable challenges—redefining accuracy and trust in AI at an unprecedented scale'

"The AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and one of the biggest challenges enterprises face today is ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their AI applications," said Sri Peddu, General Partner at Powerhouse Ventures "Future AGI's innovative approach to solving this critical problem through their comprehensive AI lifecycle management platform positions them uniquely in the market. We believe their solution will be instrumental in helping companies achieve the highest accuracy levels required for production-grade AI applications."

“We believe great people build great companies, and we know from our data that Future AGI is one of the top early-stage startups for attracting the best job applicants on Wellfound (fka AngelList Talent)” said Abraham Othman, PhD, managing partner of the AngelList Early-Stage Quant Fund.

The timing for this challenge becomes especially critical as organizations transition from experimental AI implementations to business-critical applications, and as major players like Meta, Google, and Anthropic rapidly expand into multimodal AI — combining text, images, audio, and video. This evolution of AI has intensified market demand for solutions that can effectively manage the trustworthiness and reliability of AI products by ensuring accuracy.

Looking ahead, Future AGI will use the new funding to accelerate product development and grow its engineering and growth teams while strengthening its proprietary technology stack. The company has offices in the Bay Area and its R&D center in Bangalore, positioning it to serve the growing global demand for reliable AI solutions.

About Future AGI

Future AGI is a venture-backed AI infrastructure company founded by seasoned entrepreneurs with deep expertise in AI and business scaling. Led by a technical founder with multiple patents and an experienced business leader, the company is transforming how enterprises build and maintain high-quality AI products. Our platform dramatically reduces the time and effort needed to achieve reliable AI systems, enabling organizations to confidently deploy AI across their operations. With a growing roster of clients and POCs, Future AGI is positioned to become the foundation for trustworthy AI development.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in the US with an R&D center in India, Future AGI's proprietary technology includes advanced evaluation systems for text and images, auto-tuning prompt optimizers, and auto-annotation tools that can reduce AI product development time by up to 95%. The company serves a diverse client base ranging from late-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, helping them achieve and maintain 99% accuracy in their AI applications.

Powerhouse Ventures

Powerhouse Ventures (PV) is a Singapore-based early-stage Venture Capital firm with an investment focus on startups emerging from India and the United States. PV supports early-stage companies in high-growth sectors where technology is the driver. Currently, PV manages an active portfolio of 40+ companies spread across India, the United States, and Singapore and includes category-defining companies such as Whatfix, Slintel, Medibuddy, Quizizz, DailyRounds/Marrow, Sybill, etc.

Snow Leopard Ventures

Snow Leopard Ventures/Snow Leopard Global Capital Management is a global alternative asset manager investing largely proprietary capital with offices in Pune, India and New York, NY. The firm invests across multiple industries and across different stages, from pre-seed through pre-IPO.

AngelList Early Stage Quant Fund

The AngelList Early Stage Quant Fund is a data-driven investment fund that has raised $25 million to invest in over 100 early-stage startups in technology, data, and finance sectors, leveraging advanced analytics to enhance decision-making.

