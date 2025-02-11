Thrive Appoints Ben Reich as Chief Financial Officer

Leading NextGen Managed Service Provider Announces Latest Executive Appointment to Support New Era of Growth

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced Ben Reich has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Reich will bring his strategic expertise in growing businesses organically and through acquisition as Thrive continues to experience rapid growth to meet the complex needs of the industries the company serves.

With a proven track record of building finance, operations, and HR teams while successfully managing P&L and capital budgets, Reich brings a wealth of expertise in financial and M&A strategy to Thrive. Reich most recently held the title of Chief Financial Officer at Opti9 Tech, a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider, where he provided critical financial guidance to the executive team and stakeholders, and drove the M&A strategy by modeling potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, and evaluating synergies. Prior to Opti9 Tech, Reich served as Vice President, Finance at ATSG, completing the integration of four acquisitions and driving $100M in commitment from external investment groups.

“We have grown into one of the leading global technology outsourcing firms, and to support our momentum, we need leaders who will help us execute our growth and expansion objectives,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Ben’s proven track record and deep understanding of driving M&A strategy and business growth will be indispensable as we continue to scale to deliver the best solutions for our customers.”

The appointment of Reich comes at an exciting time of growth for Thrive, having recently elevated Bill McLaughlin to the CEO role. The company also received a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital Partners to unlock further growth. Along with this, Thrive continues to expand geographically, most recently acquiring Michigan-based Safety Net and North Carolina-based The Longleaf Network.

“Tapping into financial strategies that lead to business growth and bring real impact to organizations is what I’m most enthusiastic about,” said Reich. “Thrive’s growth trajectory and aggressive M&A goals are why I am here. I look forward to working with Bill and the rest of the Thrive team to start executing against them and continue to scale the company to ensure future success.”

