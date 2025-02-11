Schellman Appoints Preeya Voss as Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Preeya Voss as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Voss brings nearly two decades of experience in SaaS and services revenue leadership, with a proven track record of driving transformative growth across diverse industries and customer segments.

Voss has spent her entire career in GTM, spanning a variety of industries and customer segments. She joins Schellman from her most recent role as Senior Vice President of Sales at Ellucian, the global market leader in EdTech for higher education. She was responsible for the company’s enterprise cross-selling strategy, including overseeing revenue growth for both SaaS subscriptions and professional services.

“As we double down on our investment in sales and go-to-market strategies in 2025, having the right leadership is critical,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “Preeya brings not only a wealth of experience in driving revenue and scaling organizations but also a unique ability to inspire teams and foster lasting client relationships. Her strategic mindset and passion for innovation will help us take our growth to the next level while staying true to our core values of excellence and client service.”

In her role as Chief Revenue Officer, Voss will oversee all revenue-generating initiatives, including client acquisition, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market strategies. Her focus will be on enhancing Schellman’s growth trajectory by aligning sales, marketing, and customer success efforts to deliver exceptional value and outcomes for clients. Based in Denver, Colorado, Voss is an advocate for mentorship and is deeply committed to empowering early-career talent and women in customer-facing roles.

"I’m honored to join Schellman as Chief Revenue Officer during such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Voss. “My mission is to amplify Schellman’s legacy of excellence by driving innovation, forging deeper client partnerships, and unlocking new market opportunities. With Schellman’s unparalleled suite of services—from SOC reports to the latest AI-related assessments to expanded sustainability services—we will continue to empower our clients to build trust with their customers in an increasingly complex compliance landscape.”

Voss’ appointment underscores Schellman’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team with exceptional top-tier talent. This announcement follows a series of strategic advances in Q4 of 2024, including receiving ISO 42001 and ISO 14001 accreditation and furthering its mission to be a leader in compliance and attestation services.

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals’ expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099b8006-8be0-4e69-91a0-788fb889fc7d

Preeya Voss Preeya Voss has joined Schellman as the company's new CRO.

