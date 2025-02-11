Two Payden Mutual Funds Receive Five-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Payden Floating Rate Fund (PYFRX) and the Payden High Income Fund (PYHRX) each received a five-star overall Morningstar rating as of January 31, 2025.

The Floating Rate Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income through floating rate debt instruments, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. In addition, the fund received a five-star Morningstar rating for the three-, five- and ten-year periods.

The High Income Fund invests in corporate high-yield bonds, which provide a premium to U.S. Treasury bonds. The fund generally invests in the higher-quality segment of the market and looks for companies with good growth prospects, superior and defensible products and strong management teams.





The Payden Funds span the fixed income asset class, from short-term floating rate bonds to socially responsible municipal bonds to credit sensitive areas like high yield and emerging markets corporates. During a turbulent period for the bond market, with rising rates and increasing uncertainty about the future direction of the global economy, Payden’s process has endured even in challenging markets.

About Payden & Rygel

With $159 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers focused on the active management of fixed income and equity portfolios. Payden & Rygel provides a full range of investment strategies and solutions to investors around the globe, including Central Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Private Banks, and Foundations. Independent and privately-owned, Payden is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Boston, London, and Milan. Visit www.payden.com for more information about Payden’s investment offerings, including US mutual funds and Irish-domiciled funds (subject to investor eligibility).

*Morningstar rates funds from one to five stars based on how well their risk-adjusted performance compares to similar funds. Within each Morningstar Category, the top 10% of funds receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the middle 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars, and the bottom 10% receive one star. Funds are rated for up to three time periods—three-, five-, and 10 years—and these ratings are combined to produce an overall rating. Funds with less than three years of history are not rated. Ratings are objective, based entirely on a mathematical evaluation of past performance. They’re a useful tool for identifying funds worthy of further research, but shouldn’t be considered buy or sell recommendations. Morningstar does not adjust total returns for sales charges (such as front-end loads, deferred loads, and redemption fees). Total returns do account for the expense ratio, which includes management, administrative, 12b-1 Distribution fees, and other costs that are taken out of assets.

© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so investors' shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, which may be higher or lower than that quoted, visit our website at payden.com or call 800 572-9336.

For more information and to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, visit payden.com or call 800 572-9336. Before investing, investors should carefully read and consider investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information about the Fund, which is contained in these documents.

A Investing in high-yield securities entails certain risks from investing in investment grade securities, including higher volatility, greater credit risk, and the issues’ more speculative nature.

B Investment in foreign securities entails certain risks from investing in domestic securities, including changes in exchange rates, political changes, differences in reporting standards, and, for emerging-market securities, higher volatility. The Payden Funds are distributed through Payden & Rygel Distributors, member FINRA.

Sources for the material contained herein are deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This material is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or buy any security. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8d395c-a448-4ade-a15e-69e566acc651

