Advanced Folio Capital Management CEO Eric Weschke on How To Create a Solid Financial Strategy When Times Get Tough

EAST SETAUKET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As markets continue their historic bull run, financial experts are raising concerns about the potential for an upcoming correction. Investors who feel confident in their portfolios today may not be prepared for the challenges of a secular bear market.According to historical market cycles, financial downturns are not a matter of if, but when. While optimism often drives growth during bull markets, excessive risk-taking and overleveraging can create vulnerabilities that become apparent only during downturns.Financial professionals caution that the conditions shaping today’s economy—including slowing global growth, declining oil prices, and potential overvaluations in U.S. markets—could signal turbulence ahead.Historical Market Cycles Offer a WarningData from past market trends suggests that extended bull markets are eventually followed by prolonged bear phases. The most notable historical cycles include:Bull markets: 1921–1929, 1949–1968, 1982–2000Bear markets: 1901–1921, 1929–1949, 1968–1982The March 2009 market rebound is considered by some analysts to be an unusually short bear cycle, leading to speculation about whether a longer correction may still be ahead.“The assumption that markets will continue rising indefinitely is a dangerous one,” said Eric Weschke, founder of Advanced Folio. “Investors who fail to account for long-term cycles risk significant losses when the next downturn occurs.”Investment Strategies in Uncertain TimesExperts recommend two primary approaches for navigating market fluctuations:Investors often choose between two core approaches:Absolute Return Strategies: These flexible investment models prioritize risk management and long-term wealth preservation. They aim to minimize exposure during downturns and capitalize on opportunities in recovering markets.Relative Return Strategies: Commonly known as “buy and hold,” this method follows market benchmarks but can leave investors vulnerable to severe losses during bear markets.While both strategies have their merits, financial analysts argue that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer sufficient given today’s economic uncertainties.Looking Beyond Benchmarks: The Importance of ‘Beating Zero’Instead of focusing solely on outperforming benchmarks, financial professionals emphasize cumulative returns—measuring actual wealth growth over time.“With economic warning signs flashing, investors should be proactive in reassessing their portfolios,” added Mr. Weschke. “The question they need to ask isn’t just, ‘Am I beating the market?’ but rather, ‘Am I protecting and growing my wealth in a sustainable way?’”Financial Preparedness: What Investors Can Do NowIn light of ongoing market uncertainties, experts urge investors to reassess their risk exposure and ensure their financial plans are built for resilience.Advanced Folio is offering a complimentary portfolio risk assessment to help individuals evaluate their financial preparedness. Investors seeking guidance can contact eric@advancedfolio.com or call 631-675-1885 for more information.About Advanced FolioAdvanced Folio is a financial advisory firm specializing in risk management and long-term investment strategies. With a focus on helping investors navigate complex market cycles, the firm provides tailored solutions to ensure financial security in both stable and volatile economic conditions.**Disclaimer**: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investment advisory services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration is not an endorsement of the firm by the commission and does not mean that the advisor has attained a specific level of skill or ability. See full disclosures on FusionCM.com/compliance. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Fusion Capital Management. Fusion does not endorse any annuity or insurance product, nor does it guarantee any insurance or annuity performance. Annuity and life insurance guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. If you withdraw money from or surrender your contract within a certain time after investing, the insurance company may assess a surrender charge. Withdrawals may be subject to tax penalties and income taxes. Persons selling annuities and other insurance products receive compensation for these transactions. These commissions are separate and distinct from Fusion's investment advisory fees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.