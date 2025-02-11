Prebiotic Ingredient Market Size Worth USD 28.91 Billion, Globally by 2034 at 10.9% CAGR | PMR

Prebiotic Ingredient Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘣𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟖.𝟗𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟐𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭?Prebiotics are fibers that are not digestible by the body but can assist good bacteria develop in the gut. As the body fails to digest these plant fibers they traverse to the low digestive tract to be a food wellspring for wholesome bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are not homogenous to probiotics, which are supportive bacteria, albeit both are crucial for the digestive system.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Not all dietary fibers are competent as prebiotics. Entrenched prebiotics involve inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS). Formulation progression in oligosaccharides and inulin has notably improved the standard and obtainability of these components, rendering them more productive and approachable for manufacturers, impacting the probiotic ingredient market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭?The industry is continuously developing, with several firms struggling to invent and differentiate themselves. Spearheading global corporations influence the market by swaying substantial research and development and progressive techniques. Here are some of the leading players in the prebiotic ingredient market:• Archer Daniels Midland Company• Beneo-Orafti SA• Cargill Inc.• Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing SA• Ingredion• Ingredion Inc.• Kibow Biotech• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In June 2024, Kerr by Ingredion declared that many of the fruit and vegetable commodities had obtained Upcycled Certification, conforming to growing consumer demand for green and heath-oriented constituents.• In November 2021, ADM received Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes to enhance its worldwide health and wellness portfolio.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡: The growing acquisition of skin health is propelling the market. Consumers are growingly conscious of the link between gut health and skin health with research underscoring the affirmative impact of prebiotics in the skin’s advent and holistic wellbeing.𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Prebiotics reinforce digestion and holistic gut health and become growingly favored for their capacity to boost resilience, handle weight, and assist in prohibiting obesity. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on prebiotic ingredient market sales.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞: People are categorizing their health and wellness, due to which they are funding commodities that reinforce digestive health, immunity, and holistic welfare. The growing disposable income is provoking manufacturers to initiate prebiotics-permeated food, beverages, and supplements.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest prebiotic ingredient market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to growing consumer disbursement on food, especially as many people organize health and wellness.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to tactical alliances between global and local contenders targeted at augmenting market penetration.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/prebiotic-ingredient-market/inquire-before-buying ?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Type Outlook• Inulin• Oligosaccharideso Mannan Oligosaccharideso Galacto Oligosaccharideso Fructo Oligosaccharides• OthersBy Application Outlook• Food & Beverage• Dietary Supplements• Cosmetics• Animal Feed• OthersBy Source Outlook• Roots• Grains• Vegetables𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the prebiotic ingredient market?The market size was valued at USD 9.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 28.91 billion by 2034.Which segment held the largest share in the prebiotic ingredient market?The food & beverages segment held the largest market share the market in 2023.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and industry trends.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2032.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟖.𝟗𝟏 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟗%𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Protein Alternatives Market:Natural Beta Carotene Market:Liquid Dietary Supplement Market:Industrial Starch Market:Mushroom Extracts Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

