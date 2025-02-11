RH Aero Systems

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RH Aero Systems Strengthens MRO Capabilities for LEAP Engines in Collaboration with GE Aerospace and UAMCO RH Aero Systems, the global leader in aviation support equipment and services, has reinforced its role as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry by supporting and signing an agreement with UAMCO, an advanced Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for CFM LEAP engines. In close collaboration with GE Aerospace, RH Aero is providing critical tooling solutions and lifecycle management support to UAMCO, ensuring operational readiness and efficiency.Since the initial discussions in July 2022, RH Aero has worked closely with GE Aerospace and UAMCO to establish its new facility in Cyprus. With GE Aerospace playing a key role in facilitating the project, RH Aero supplied 100% OEM-aligned LEAP tooling, integrated its industry-leading Readiness Hub for advanced tool lifecycle management, and delivered essential training and technical expertise. The successful execution of this initiative has positioned RH Aero as a central partner in ensuring effective LEAP engine maintenance capabilities in the region.Key Contributions of RH Aero Systems:• Comprehensive Tooling Solutions: RH Aero supplied high-precision, OEM-licensed LEAP engine tooling, ensuring full compliance with industry standards and optimal operational efficiency.• Readiness Hub Implementation: Readiness Hub, RH Aero’s proprietary tool management platform, was integrated to provide real-time tracking, lifecycle management, and compliance assurance.• Technical Training & Support: RH Aero specialists conducted on-site training and ongoing technical assistance to ensure seamless operations and adherence to best practices.• Strategic Industry Collaboration: RH Aero worked closely with GE Aerospace to align tooling and maintenance solutions with global aviation standards, reinforcing a long-term commitment to supporting LEAP engine operators across the region.“RH Aero is dedicated to providing industry-leading tooling and lifecycle management solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reliability,” said Marin Rosich, Regional Director and RH Aero’s key representative in the project. “Our collaboration with GE Aerospace and UAMCO underscores our commitment to equipping MRO providers with the necessary tools and expertise to meet evolving industry demands.”With this initiative, RH Aero further strengthens its position as a global provider of comprehensive aviation maintenance solutions. The collaboration with GE Aerospace and UAMCO marks a significant step toward enhancing the MRO ecosystem for LEAP engines, benefiting airlines and operators across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.For more information about RH Aero Systems’ tooling solutions and the Readiness Hub, visit RHAero.com.About RH Aero SystemsRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO Systems – we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems’ global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.com.

