Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Share

Increase in complexities in managing security threats and surge in demand for prioritizing security investments boost the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Explosive Growth of Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Projected to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global automated breach and attack simulation market was valued at $305.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 𝟒26 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06941 Increase in complexities in managing security threats and surge in demand for prioritizing security investments boost the growth of the global automated breach and attack simulation market. In addition, rise in number of cyber-attacks across the globe is positively impacting the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market. However, lack of skilled security experts and lack of awareness related to advanced cybersecurity technologies hamper the automated breach and attack simulation market growth. On the contrary, rise in digitalization initiatives is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the automated breach and attack simulation market during the forecast period.Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) technologies involve the use of digital tools and techniques to simulate real-world cyber-attacks for the purpose of testing and validating an organization's security defenses. Some of the digital technologies used in BAS include automated validation platforms, digital risk protection (DRP) tools, and attack emulation tools. These tools emulate the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) typically used by cyber attackers to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in an organization's security defenses. Grey Matter Verify is an example of an attack emulation tool used for BAS. Moreover, digital technologies play a critical role in automated breach and attack simulation by enabling organizations to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their security defenses and develop and maintain effective cyber resilience strategies.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06941 The automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into platform and tools, and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is fragmented into on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into configuration management, patch management, threat management, and others. By end user, the market is classified into enterprise and data centers, and managed service providers. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Depending on application, the configuration management segment holds the largest automated breach and attack simulation market share as it helps automatically manage and monitor updates to configurate data. However, the patch management segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it helps in identifying system features that can be improved, and validating the installation of those updates.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06941 Region wise, the automated breach and attack simulation market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major players that offer advanced solutions and invest heavily in solutions such as 5G, and IoT technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, increase in usage of internet of things (IoT) devices.The key players that operate in the automated breach and attack simulation industry market include AttackIQ, Keysight Technologies, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Sophos Ltd., Cymulate, FireMon, LLC., SafeBreach Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Skybox Security, Inc, and XM Cyber. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automated breach and attack simulation industry.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟒26 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-market/purchase-options Key Findings of the Study● By offering, the platforms and tools segment accounted for the largest Automated breach and attack simulation market share in 2021.● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.● Depending on end user, the managed service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Key Findings of the Study● By offering, the platforms and tools segment accounted for the largest Automated breach and attack simulation market share in 2021.● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.● Depending on end user, the managed service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 