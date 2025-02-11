NASM Launches New Understanding Weight Loss Medications Course

A Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Review of GLP-1/GIP Agonists for Fitness and Wellness Professionals

Gilbert, AZ, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine ® (NASM) , the global leader in fitness and wellness training and certifications, is launching its latest course, "Understanding Weight Loss Medications: A Guide for Fitness and Wellness Professionals." This innovative course is designed to better equip fitness and wellness professionals with the insights and strategies needed to safely guide clients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GLP-1/GIP) medications towards improved health and well-being.

Weight loss medications, including the widely recognized GLP-1 and GIP agonists, have become a popular solution for managing obesity in individuals with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus. As explored in the course “Understanding the Weight Loss Medications: A Guide for Fitness and Wellness Professionals”, recent reports suggest that between 8-12% of U.S. adults have used a GLP-1 agonist – with 6% currently taking the medication, it is evident that these drugs play a significant role in the healthcare landscape.

"We recognize the growing prevalence of GLP-1/GIP medications in use by exercising populations and believe it's imperative for fitness and wellness professionals to be well-informed about these drugs," said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. "Our new course provides the necessary knowledge and tools to ensure that professionals can offer comprehensive support, including exercise guidance tailored to the unique needs of clients on these medications. Understanding the interplay between GLP-1/GIP medications and exercise is crucial for fostering a safe and effective path towards sustainable health and wellness."

The evidence-based course explores the latest developments surrounding GLP-1/GIP medications, covering both currently approved drugs and those undergoing FDA clinical trials. Participants will gain insights into the latest research on semaglutide and tirzepatide , including their drug actions, potential side effects, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and implications for weight loss. Additionally, the course provides a comprehensive discussion of the role of fitness and wellness professionals need to play in this new environment, and highlights strategies for promoting healthy lifestyle management for individuals using GLP-1/GIP medications.

Course objectives include:

Identifying health risk factors related to obesity

Comparing and contrasting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) medications

Identifying the benefits and common adverse health effects of GLP-1/GIP medications

Providing comprehensive support for clients taking GLP-1/GIP medications, including nutrition strategies, exercise guidance, and behavioral coaching.

NASM's Understanding Weight Loss Medications offers fitness and wellness professionals comprehensive, evidence-based research, along with exercise, nutrition, and behavioral strategies to support clients’ overall well-being during medically assisted weight loss.

For more information about the Understanding GLP-1s course or to enroll, please visit www.nasm.com/glp-1.

About National Academy of Sports Medicine®

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

