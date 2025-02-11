Ophthalmic Perimeters Market to Worth USD 436.56 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Eye Disorder Cases

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market

Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration Fuels Demand for Advanced Ophthalmic Perimeters in Diagnostics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market was valued at USD 281.05 million in 2023 and is set to reach USD 436.56 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period 2024–2032.Rising cases of glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a key factor propelling the global ophthalmic perimeters market currently. As estimated by WHO (World Health Organization), in 2023, nearly 76 million people worldwide were known to have glaucoma, and as populations continue to age, and the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension increases, so too of course will the number of people living with glaucoma. With increasing numbers of people facing visual difficulties, governments and healthcare organizations are investing in eye care programs. As an example, the National Eye Institute (NEI) in U.S. invested more than USD 850 million in ophthalmic research in U.S. in 2023 to drive the development of new diagnostic technologies.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4444 Segment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, the ophthalmic perimeters market was dominated by conventional static perimeters segment, which comprised approximately 65% of the total ophthalmic perimeters market. This devices deployed for visual field testing, especially in diagnosing and monitoring glaucoma. The effectiveness of static perimeters in detecting peripheral vision loss and visual field abnormalities has made them the gold standard in ophthalmic diagnostics. With technological advancements, automated and hybrid perimeters are gaining traction, offering improved efficiency and accuracy. new devices combine artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data analysis to improve diagnostics and help ophthalmologists provide accurate diagnoses.By ApplicationIn 2023, the largest share was attributed to glaucoma diagnosis and monitoring, covering 65% of the market. Demand for ophthalmic perimeters is driven by the chronicity of diseases such as glaucoma, which requires frequent visual field testing. This initiative is escalating the demand for early detection of glaucoma which in turn is aiding the market growth. Ophthalmic perimeters are also being utilized for different fields like neuro-ophthalmology, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy screening. The increase in diabetic retinopathy cases, in turn, increasing the prevalence of diabetes across the globe and in turn, the ophthalmic perimeters.By End UseHospitals dominated the market in 2023, capturing approximately 75% of the revenue share. The preference for hospitals is primarily due to the availability of specialized ophthalmic diagnostic services, trained professionals, and advanced medical infrastructure. The presence of government and private funding in hospital settings further supports market growth. Ophthalmic clinics and others are also expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automated perimeters and artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic tools for enhanced accuracy and efficiency in visual field testing.Regional AnalysisNorth America held the largest revenue share in 2023 of the global ophthalmic perimeters market. This dominance is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, and strong presence of leading industry players. There are more than 3 million people in the United States who are said to have glaucoma, and the disease is responsible for at least 120,000 cases of blindness in this country. A surge in AI-assisted diagnostic tools adoption, coupled with a rise in government initiatives like reimbursement of glaucoma screening by Medicare are further driving market growth in the region.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising disposable income, increasing healthcare investments, and rising awareness about early diagnosis of glaucoma. China and India are growing markets, with a fast aging population combined with rise in the burden of diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma cases. Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, with 12 million affected in India, of which 90% being undiagnosed, according to the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, thus a compelling need for better diagnostics.Key Industry Players:Leading companies in the Ophthalmic Perimeters Market include:• Haag-Streit AG• Topcon Corporation• Nidek Co., Ltd.• Heidelberg Engineering GmbH• Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.• Kowa Company, Ltd.• Metrovision• Konan Medical USA, Inc.• Centervue S.P.A.Recent Developments• In December 2023, Haag-Streit launched a next-generation automated perimeter designed for enhanced accuracy and patient comfort, integrating AI-driven visual field testing capabilities.• In October 2023, ZEISS introduced an advanced Humphrey Field Analyzer with AI-assisted diagnostic tools, improving efficiency in detecting early-stage glaucoma. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by Product8. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by Application9. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by End Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ophthalmic-perimeters-market-4444 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

