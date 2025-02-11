Network Monitoring Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 4.29 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Network Monitoring Technology Market is expanding as businesses adopt advanced tools for real-time performance tracking, security, and downtime prevention.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Monitoring Technology Market size was USD 2.35 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The rising necessity of businesses to optimize network performance, secure infrastructures, and ensure seamless communication is the reason for the surge. Organizations that are embracing digital transformation are facing an increasing need for sophisticated network monitoring solutions.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/network-monitoring-technology-market-3788 Keyplayers:Viavi Solutions Inc. (Observer Platform, GigaStor)Juniper Networks, Inc. (Junos Telemetry, Mist AI)Datadog (Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) Module)Broadcom Inc. (DX NetOps, AppNeta)Kentik (Kentik NPM Analytics)Gigamon (GigaVUE Visibility Platform)Apcon (INTELLAPATCH Series, TitanXR)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco ThousandEyes, Meraki Insight)Garland Technology (Packet Broker, TAP Solutions)NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (nGeniusONE, Arbor Sightline)SolarWinds Corporation (Network Performance Monitor)Riverbed Technology (SteelCentral NPM Solutions)LogicMonitor, Inc. (LM Envision)Paessler AG (PRTG Network Monitor)Nagios Enterprises, LLC (Nagios XI, Nagios Core)ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation) (OpManager)Dynatrace (Network Path Monitoring)Ixia (Keysight Technologies) (IxChariot, CloudLens)Micro Focus International Plc (Network Node Manager i)SevOne (Network Data Platform, SevOne NPM)By Bandwidth, 40 Gbps Segment Leads Market in 2023 with Over 35% Share Driven by High-Speed Data DemandThe 40 Gbps segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2023. This is attributed to the increasingly high-speed data transfer, which is currently emerging in modern networks due to the cloud computing explosion of IoT devices and growing enterprise networks. 40 Gbps networks will find their proper balance in business markets between performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Such high-performance networks can handle heavy data traffic volumes efficiently and ensure low latency and zero downtime.By Technology, Ethernet Dominates Network Monitoring Market in 2023 with 39% Market ShareThe Ethernet segment dominate the market with a 39% share in 2023. This technology is still the best solution for large-scale networking because it is cost-effective, reliable, and easy to integrate with other devices. The ability of Ethernet to support high-speed data transmission makes it crucial for industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and finance. Although newer technologies such as fiber optics have emerged, Ethernet remains dominant because of its established infrastructure and its affordability, making it perfect for businesses.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3788 By Offering, Equipment Segment Dominating in 2023, While Software & Services Drive Fastest Growth AheadIn 2023, the Equipment segment, comprising Network TAPs (Test Access Points) and data monitoring switches, was the dominant player in the Network Monitoring Technology Market. This dominance can be attributed to the growing need for continuous and reliable network visibility, which is vital for organizations to maintain high network performance and security.The software and services segment are projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.By End-User, Enterprises Dominate Network Monitoring Market in 2023, While Cloud Service Providers Lead Growth ForecastIn 2023, Enterprises held the largest share of the Network Monitoring Technology Market. This dominance is primarily attributed to the reliance of businesses on complex network infrastructures for support in operations, communication, and digital transformation. Enterprises from diverse industries have become aware of the need for real-time monitoring for optimal network performance, security of sensitive data, and reduced downtime.The Cloud Service Providers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The rapid rise in cloud adoption, particularly with hybrid and multi-cloud environments, is driving the demand for advanced network monitoring solutions among cloud service providers.By Region, North America Dominate Network Monitoring Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the Network Monitoring Technology Market with a share exceeding 42%. this growth is attributed to the rapid cloud computing adoption process, increasing security concerns over network, and need for real-time monitoring of performance in networks. North America had been a strong leader in accepting AI and ML-driven network monitoring solutions, and this has permitted more efficient analysis and prediction of network performance and behavior.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the Fastest growth rate during the forecast period. 