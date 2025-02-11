Covered Stent Market to Surpass USD 2.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising PAD Cases & Technological Advancements

Covered Stent Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Covered Stent Market is driven by increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising number of minimally invasive health care procedures, and continuous developments in stents technologies.The global covered stent market size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2032 with a growth rate of 3.96% from 2024 to 2032. The increase in global cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is a major factor driving demand for covered stents. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year (according to the WHO). The rising geriatric populace along with growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, are leading to increase in cardiovascular diseases, which require effective treatment in the form of such stents.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4442 Key Players in Covered Stent Market• Boston Scientific Corporation• Medtronic• Cook• W.L. Gore & Associates• B.Braun Systems Inc.• Getinge• Biotronik• Terumo Corp• GE Healthcare• Abbott Labs• Koninklijke Philips N.V• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Baxter• Spacelabs HealthcareSegment AnalysisBy ProductThe vascular stent segment accounted for the largest market share of 60% in 2023. These stents are used on a large scale for the treatment of diseases like atheroma, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and coronary artery disease (CAD). Rising incidence of vascular covered stents around the globe through PCI is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global vascular covered stents market in the years ahead. Moreover, aortic covered stents have been developed with improved design to most difficult procedures, inclusion aortic aneurysm repair, so they are novelties. The increasing adoption of endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) techniques is projected to support the growth of this segment over the forecast period.By End UserHospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 55% in 2023. Hospitals are the main centers to perform stent implantation, due to multi-parametric imaging technologies, specialized interventionists, and post-procedural care. The growing development of specialty cardiac centres, in addition to investments by various governments towards the development of healthcare infrastructure, are further driving the market. Another lucrative segment is ambulatory surgical centers, which will experience growth due to the increasing demand for inexpensive outpatient procedures as well as improved minimally invasive techniques with shorter recovery times.Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the covered stent market in 2023, holding over 40% market share. The region’s strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced interventional procedures, and increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are key factors driving market growth. The American College of Cardiology (ACC) estimates that nearly 18.6 million Americans suffer from coronary artery disease, emphasizing the critical need for effective vascular treatments.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about cardiac health, and growing medical tourism. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in cardiovascular disease cases, spurring demand for innovative covered stent solutions.Recent Developments• In January 2024, Medtronic launched a new generation of covered stents with enhanced durability and flexibility for peripheral vascular interventions.• In December 2023, Boston Scientific received FDA approval for its next-generation covered stent designed for the treatment of complex arterial blockages, further strengthening its market position.Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/covered-stent-market-4442b About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

