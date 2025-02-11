Key Driver Transforming The VariZIG Market 2025: Rising Incidence Of Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections Drives Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is the Growth of the VariZIG Market in Recent Years and What Is Its Forecast for the Next Few Years?

The varizig market size has seen impressive growth in recent years. It is expected to escalate from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a rise in healthcare expenditure, an increase in the prevalence of organ transplantation procedures, generous government funding for immunization programs, a growing geriatric population, and an expansion in private insurance coverage.

In an optimistic forecast, the varizig market size is anticipated to see significant growth in the following years, propelling to $XX million in 2029 at a CAGR of XX%. This expansion can be credited to the rising incidence of chickenpox, significant investments in the development of varicella-related biologics, escalating demand for immune globulin products, increasing public health initiatives, and a surge in clinical trials. Influential trends for the predicted period include technological advancements, adoption in global humanitarian, developments in recombinant DNA technology, the introduction of novel formulations, and the rise of telemedicine.

What Are the Key Drivers of the VariZIG Market?

The projected growth in the varizig market is primarily driven by an upsurge in the incidence of varicella-zoster virus infections. The varicella-zoster virus VZV is a highly infectious virus responsible for chickenpox as the primary infection and can reactivate later in life causing shingles herpes zoster. The increase in the incidence of VZV infections leads to conditions such as chickenpox and shingles. This rise can be attributed to lower vaccination rates, an aging population, and immune suppression due to medical treatments.

Varizig aids VZV patients by providing passive immunity, reducing the severity and duration of chickenpox symptoms, preventing complications in high-risk individuals like immunocompromised patients, and offering protection against severe outcomes in neonates and pregnant women exposed to the virus. For instance, the number of varicella cases jumped from 428 in 2022 to 653 in 2023, according to the Florida Department of Health report in November 2024.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Varizig Market?

Key industry players in the varizig market include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The company exemplifies one of the global players navigating the market dynamics and bringing advanced products to the market.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Varizig Market?

The varizig market is observing a significant trend where efforts are focused on securing supply agreements to meet the needs of high-risk patient populations, extending distribution channels, and satiating the increasing demand for passive immunization, particularly in emergency and high-exposure scenarios.

For example, in July 2022, Kamada Ltd., an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, announced an $11.4 million procurement agreement to supply its product VARIZIG to an undisclosed international organization mostly operating in Latin America. This agreement reflects Kamada's strategy to expand its sales of FDA-approved plasma-derived therapies in international markets, showcasing the commercial potential beyond North America.

How Is the Varizig Market Segmented?

The varizig market is segmented by:

1 Patient Condition: Immunocompromised Patients; Pregnant Women

2 Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Pharmacies; Healthcare Providers

3 End User: Adult; Geriatric; Pediatric

What Are the Regional Insights for the Varizig Market?

In 2024, North America tallied as the largest region in the varizig market. The regions highlighted in the varizig market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

