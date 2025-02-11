Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market Size to Surpass USD 369.18 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Artificial Intelligence of Things Market is growing as AI enhances IoT efficiency, enabling smarter automation, real-time analytics, and decision-making.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market size was USD 28.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 369.18 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.13% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market has been growing at an extraordinary pace, fueled by the increasing need for smart, connected devices in multiple industries. The merging of AI and IoT has changed conventional systems into more effective, data-focused networks able to provide real-time insights and automation.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3793 Keyplayers:IBM – Watson IoT PlatformIntel – Intel AI-powered IoT SolutionsCisco Systems – Cisco IoT Cloud ConnectMicrosoft – Azure IoT SuiteGoogle – Google Cloud IoTAmazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS IoT CoreQualcomm – Qualcomm AI and IoT solutionsNVIDIA – Jetson AI platform for edge computingSamsung Electronics – SmartThingsSiemens – MindSphere IoT platformHoneywell – Honeywell Connected PlantGeneral Electric (GE) – Predix PlatformHitachi – Lumada IoT platformPalo Alto Networks – IoT Security PlatformBosch – Bosch IoT SuiteSchneider Electric – EcoStruxure IoT-enabled solutionsDell Technologies – Dell Edge Gateway 5000Arm – Arm Pelion IoT PlatformSAP – SAP Leonardo IoTRockwell Automation – FactoryTalk AnalyticsBy Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominates in 2023, While Edge AIoT Set for Rapid GrowthThe cloud segment dominated the market in 2023, primarily due to its cost-effective nature. Cloud-based AIoT solutions enable companies to eliminate significant capital investments in infrastructure by shifting data storage and processing to cloud service providers. This provides businesses the ability to expand operations without major hardware investments, while also facilitating real-time analytics for quicker and better decision-making.The Edge AIoT segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Edge AIoT handles data directly on the device, removing the delays associated with transmitting data to and from the cloud. This ability is especially important in situations where rapid response is essential, like self-driving cars or predictive upkeep in production, since delays may cause operational interruptions.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3793 By Application, Video Surveillance Dominate AIoT Market in 2023, While Predictive Maintenance Shows Strong Growth PotentialThe Video Surveillance segment led the market in 2023. AI-driven video surveillance systems are being more widely utilized for security reasons, such as identifying suspicious behavior and deterring crime. These systems additionally offer companies essential insights into customer behaviors and traffic trends, enhancing operations and guiding strategic choices.Predictive maintenance, however, is expected to experience the highest growth in the forecasted period. By leveraging data and analytics, predictive maintenance anticipates equipment failures before they happen, reducing downtime, minimizing repair costs, and improving the longevity and safety of assets.By Vertical, Healthcare Dominates AIoT Market in 2023, While Automotive & Transportation Leads Growth ForecastIn 2023, the Healthcare segment dominated the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market. This leading position is propelled by notable progress in AIoT-enhanced healthcare solutions, which have significantly enhanced patient monitoring, diagnosis, and emergency interventions. AIoT-enabled devices enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely in real time, observe vital signs, and issue emergency alerts when required, guaranteeing prompt action in urgent circumstances.The Automotive & Transportation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the AIoT market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing development and adoption of autonomous vehicles, which rely heavily on AIoT for real-time data processing, decision-making, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.By Region, North America Dominates the Global AIoT Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific is Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America held the largest share of the global AIoT market, accounting for 36.7% of the total revenue. This superiority is primarily attributed to the area's early embrace of IoT technologies in multiple sectors. The need for smart devices and connected systems is rising, as companies depend on AIoT platforms to handle and examine the vast quantities of data produced.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. 