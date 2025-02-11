5G Security Market to Reach USD 44.94 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The 5G Security Market, valued at USD 2.11 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 44.94 Bn by 2032, growing at a 40.49% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5G Security Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 44.94 billion by 2032, expanding at a 40.49% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. 5G deployments are growing across industries, as indicated by increasing adoption and usage metrics. Security and compliance metrics are region-dependent since regulatory landscapes can differ greatly. The solutions segment dominated the 5G security market in 2023 with 68% share, as organizations focused more on securing critical infrastructures against risks associated with hyper-connectivity in 5G. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks and Ericsson provide firewalls and network slicing security solutions to address compliance requirements and cybersecurity threats.The services sector is anticipated to expand rapidly in the forecast period of 2024 to 2032 by growing demand in consultancy, integration, and managed services. Leading firms include Accenture, IBM, and AT&T Cybersecurity, providing the services of assessment of risks and security implementation besides monitoring to ease the path through evolving challenges.By Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Leads Market While Standalone Architecture Gains MomentumThe 5G NR non-standalone architecture account for the largest share in 5G security market in 2023, with 58% of the market as telecom companies used it for cost-effective deployment, taking control from 4G while using 5G for greater speed and data volumes. Its reliance on existing infrastructure ensures a smoother transition to 5G without costly overhauls.5G NR standalone is expected to be the fastest growing, primarily because of demand for high-speed real-time applications in industrial automation and smart cities. Huawei and Qualcomm lead companies that support SA with advanced security and optimal 5G hardware.By Network Security, Mobile Core Security Leads 5G Security Market in 2023 Due to Rising Cyber Threats and Network ComplexityMobile Core Security dominated the 5G Security Market in 2023 due to the increasing complexity of 5G networks and the rising frequency of cyber threats targeting core infrastructure. With the transition to cloud-native architectures and network slicing, securing the mobile core became a priority for telecom operators. Additionally, the integration of mission-critical applications, such as autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare, heightened the need for real-time threat detection.By End User, Telecom Operators Led the 5G Security Market in 2023 Due to Expanding Network DeploymentsTelecom Operators dominated the 5G Security Market in 2023 as they played a central role in deploying and securing 5G infrastructure. With the rapid expansion of 5G networks, operators faced increasing cyber threats, driving the adoption of advanced security solutions. Regulatory compliance mandates further pushed them to enhance encryption, authentication, and threat detection capabilities.By Application, Connected Automotive Led the 5G Security Market in 2023 Due to Rising Demand for Secure V2X CommunicationConnected Automotive dominated the 5G Security Market in 2023, due to growth in the industry's dependence on secure, low-latency V2X communication and autonomous driving. The swiftly growing number of connected vehicles increased cybersecurity risks, necessitating powerful encryption, real-time threat detection, and data transmission.By Vertical, Manufacturing Led the 5G Security Market in 2023 Due to Rising Adoption of Smart Factories and Industrial AutomationManufacturing dominated the 5G Security Market in 2023 as industries increasingly adopted smart factories, industrial IoT, and automation. With 5G enabling real-time data exchange, robotics, and predictive maintenance, securing networks against cyber threats became crucial. By Offering- Solutions- ServicesBy Architecture- 5G NR Standalone- 5G NR Non-standaloneBy Network Security- RAN Security- Mobile Core SecurityBy End User- Telecom Operators- EnterprisesBy Application- Virtual and Augmented Reality- Connected Automotive- Smart Manufacturing- Wireless eHealth- Smart CitiesBy Vertical- Manufacturing- Healthcare- Energy & Utilities- Retail- Automotive & Transportation- Public Safety- Media & Entertainment- Other With a 32% market share, North America dominated the 5G security market in 2023, due to advanced infrastructure and early 5G adoption. The US and Canada spent considerably on telecommunication and cyber-security, developing networks for strong protection. Organizations like Cisco and AT&T strengthen their security framework against cyberattacks so that protection becomes strong to networks for public safety and enterprises.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for 5G security as the adoption of 5G is widespread, and the connected device usage rate is on the rise. In this region, countries like China, South Korea, and Japan are investing heavily in advanced security solutions. Huawei and NTT Communications, for instance, have been focusing on AI-driven protection and securing critical infrastructure, leading to regional market expansion. About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

