Edible Insect Industry Set for Steady Growth to US$ 1.09 billion with 5.3% CAGR Through 2034

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global edible insect market is estimated to be valued at US$ 653.3 million in 2024, according to an updated report compiled by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Global sales of edible insects are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.There is an increase in the demand for alternative protein sources with the growing global population. Conventional protein production techniques are facing several issues, such as environmental degradation and resource scarcity. Thereby, there is a growing preference for edible insects as a sustainable and highly effective solution, requiring minimal feed, water, and land in comparison to conventional livestock. These factors are making them an attractive option for matching escalating protein requirements in a resource-constrained world.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this ReportIncreasing concerns about the environmental impacts of traditional agriculture are contributing to a rising preference for edible insects as they produce comparatively fewer greenhouse gases. However, growing concerns about food allergies among more individuals are creating hesitation for the consumption of edible insects.Key Takeaway from Market StudyGlobal sales of edible insects are forecasted to reach US$ 1.09 billion by the end of 2034.North America is analyzed to account for 24.3% share of global market revenue by 2034.Worldwide demand for beetles is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% and reach a market value of US$ 385.4 million by the end of the assessment period in 2034.Sales of edible insects in South Korea are forecasted to rise at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Global demand for dried edible insects is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a value of US$ 881.4 million by 2034-end.The market in Canada is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.“Growing acceptance of edible insects for their nutritional benefits in several food items, such as baked goods, protein bars, snacks, and other options, is pushing market players to explore palatable and diverse methods and widen the consumer base for these products,” shares a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Consumption of Beetles as Sustainable Alternative Protein SourceBeetles have a rich profile of minerals, proteins, good fats, and vitamins, similar to other edible insects. Compared to conventional livestock, such as poultry or cattle, they are promoted as a sustainable alternative to protein. Beetles are comparatively less harmful to the environment for their minimal resource use and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making them more appealing from a perspective of sustainability.Country-wise InsightsA recent analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that North America will account for 24.3% of the global edible insect market share by 2034. The growing consumer preference for alternative protein sources to meet nutritional needs and support overall health is driving market expansion in the region. Additionally, the increasing focus on diet optimization is contributing to the rising consumption of edible insects as a high-protein, sustainable food option.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research SolutionsKey Market PlayersEnviro Flight, LLC, Thailand Unique, Ynsect, Eat Grub Ltd., Kreca Ento-Food BV, Deli Bugs Ltd., ENTOTECH, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Protix, Entomo Farms Ltd., Proti-Farm, Aspire Food Group, and Exo Protein are some of the leading players operating in the edible insect market.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market : The global market for edible insects for human consumption is projected to grow from US$ 653.3 million in 2024 to over US$ 1.1 billion by 2034. Edible insects such as crickets, mealworms, grasshoppers, beetles, ants, silkworms, termites, and waxworms are gaining traction due to their high nutritional value, sustainability, and role in addressing food security challenges. Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market : According to Fact.MR's recently released research report, the global market for edible insects for animal feed is expected to reach a value of US$5.14 billion by 2024. By the end of 2034, the market is expected to have grown at a robust 23% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 40.67 billion.Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the edible insect market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on insect type (beetles, caterpillars, true bugs, hymenoptera, orthoptera) and product type (dried, fresh/chilled), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 