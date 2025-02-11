Deception Technology Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Deception Technology Market, valued at USD 2.0 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 6.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a 13.72% CAGR during the forecast period.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report states that the Deception Technology Market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.72% during the forecast period. The growing sophistication of cyberattacks, increasing adoption of AI-driven deception technology, and the rising demand for proactive threat detection are fueling market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2866 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Attivo Networks- TrapX Security- Smokescreen Technologies- Guardicore- ForeScout Technologies- Illusive Networks- Acalvio Technologies- Darktrace- LogRhythm- Cymmetria- Micro Focus- SonicWall- ProofpointSolution Segment Leads, While Service Segment Grows RapidlyThe Solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the increasing adoption of deception-based security solutions, such as decoy systems, lures, and fake credentials. The Service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for managed security services, consulting, and implementation support that helps organizations deploy and optimize deception technology effectively.Data Security Holds the Largest Share, While Network Security Expands RapidlyThe Data Security segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 as the investment made by businesses in changing the paradigm of data protection to deception instead of a direct assault on the data to countermeasures such as data breaches and ransomware. The Network Security segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as the emergence of real-time network deception tactics for lateral movement threat resistance and unauthorized access attempts drives the need for advanced network security across the globe.By Deployment, On-Premise Deployment Leads While Cloud-based Deception Registers Fastest GrowthCloud segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as both pure and hybrid-cloud infrastructures and ecosystems, generate a strong need for cloud-native deception security to protect them. The On-Premise segment is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to the growing requirement of on-premise deception solution for large enterprises and government organizations.By organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate, While SMEs Adopt Deception Technology at a Faster PaceThe large enterprise segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as global organizations invest more in high-end deception-based threat detection solutions for their critical assets. SME segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, SMEs are increasingly embracing deception technology cost-effectively using AI-powered deception platforms that go live in a matter of a few clicks fortified with deep action against the developing threat landscape.By End-Use, BFSI Sector Leads, While Healthcare Witnesses the Fastest GrowthThe BFSI segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, Deception-based fraud detection, anti-phishing solutions, and insider threat mitigation. The fastest growth in the healthcare segment is due to the adoption of deception security by healthcare providers to combat medical device hacking, patient data breaches, and ransomware.Deception Technology Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServiceBy Deception- Data Security- Application Security- Endpoint Security- Network SecurityBy Deployment- On premise- CloudBy Organization Size- Small and Medium Enterprises- Large EnterprisesBy Vertical- BFSI- Energy and Utilities- Government- Healthcare- IT and Telecom- Manufacturing- Retail- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2866 North America Remains the Largest Deception Technology Market while Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest GrowthNorth America held the largest market share in 2023, due to high cybersecurity investments along with regulatory frameworks that require organizations to ensure sufficient data protection.The Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the rising cyber threats, adoption of cloud-based deception security, and growing government initiatives to improve cybersecurity infrastructure in the region. The market is also driven by increasing investments in zero-trust architectures as well as artificial intelligence-based deception technology propelling the market growth over the forecast period in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Recent Developments in 2024- In January 2024 Attivo Networks Launched AI-driven deception solutions that enhance threat visibility across hybrid cloud environments.- In March 2024, TrapX Security Expanded its deception technology portfolio with automated ransomware deception and lateral movement detection.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/deception-technology-market-2866 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Deception Technology Market Segmentation, by Component8. Deception Technology Market Segmentation, By Deployment9. Deception Technology Market Segmentation, By Deception10. Deception Technology Market Segmentation, By Organization Size11. Deception Technology Market Segmentation, By Vertical12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

