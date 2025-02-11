Voice User Interface Market projected to garner $95.41 billion by 2030 | Amazon, Inc., Baidu, Inc., SoundHound Inc.

Voice User Interface Market

The Asia-Pacific voice user interface market is expected to witness considerable growth

Surge in voice biometric security applications and rise in penetration of Internet of Things propel the growth of the global voice user interface market ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $13.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $95.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2030. A voice user interface is an advanced artificial intelligence-based technology able to make spoken human interaction with digital or computer applications using speech recognition software to understand and answer spoken commands. A sequence of artificial intelligence technologies is intended to build virtual user interfaces such as automatic speech recognition, named entity recognition, and speech synthesis. Surge in voice biometric security applications, rise in penetration of Internet of Things, and growth in demand for self-service applications propel the growth of the global voice user interface market. However, increase in concerns regarding data privacy from voice-enabled smart devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advancement in AI technology presents new opportunities in the coming years.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global voice user interface market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to various benefits of the voice user interface solutions, such as flexibility, multitasking, accessibility, and privacy. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.90% from 2021 to 2030. Voice user interface service is a specialized artificial intelligence technology solution that allows users to interact with computer-operated devices to provide hand-free access, information, and answers. This factor drives the growth of the segment. The growth of the global voice user interface is majorly driven by surge in penetration of Internet of Things-based digital home applications and high demand for self-service applications. However, rise in concerns regarding data or information privacy related to voice user interface-enabled devices is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, development in artificial intelligence technology and surge in demand for voice user interface-based navigation system technology in the automotive sector are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the voice user interface industry during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐮, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, .𝐀𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨 𝐒.𝐋.,𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐎𝐒 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂,𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤,𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 Based on application, the smart speakers segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global voice user interface market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Rise in the adoption of smart speakers in the residential industry, due to the offer of control over smart home application solution through voice recognition drives the growth of the segment. However, the smartphones and tablets segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9 % from 2021 to 2030. The fact that voice user interface-based voice assistant solution is widely used in computer-operated applications for smartphones and tablets to offer flexible speech recognition solutions and hand-free interaction propel the segment growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, North America holds a significant voice user interface market share in 2020. The adoption of smart speaker and voice assistant solution at the residential and commercial level is expected to propel the growth of the voice user interface industry in this region. Moreover, surge in demand for voice assistant and speech recognition technologies across retail & consumer and BFSI sectors in North America is anticipated to boost the voice user interface market growth in this region.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global voice user interface market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is owing to the availability of prime players such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook and availability of rapidly developing advanced voice assistant solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.30% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and artificial intelligence applications to enhance resource utilization and various benefit from the voice assistant services. Moreover, the consumer electronics sector has witnessed pre-eminent growth during and post pandemic for the voice user interface market. 