Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Size to Exceed USD 70.89 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Size & Growth Analysis

The AI Camera Market is growing with demand for smart surveillance, facial recognition, and automated analytics, driven by advancements in AI and IoT technology

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market size was valued at USD 11.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 70.89 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.61% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The rise in demand for AI-enabled cameras in different applications such as surveillance, automotive, and consumer electronics, along with the increase in technological advancements in the field of machine learning and computer vision, is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Key vendors are enhancing their offerings through improved performance, integration capabilities, and usage features to meet evolving market needs.Get Free Sample PDF of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4035 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-AV Costar-Axis Communications AB-Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH-Canon Inc.-Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.-Honeywell International Inc.-Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.-Johnson Controls-LG Electronics-Nikon Corporation-Panasonic Holdings Corporation-Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.-Sony Corporation-Teledyne FLIR LLCMarket Key SegmentationBy Type, Surveillance Cameras Dominating and DSLR Camera Fastest GrowingIn 2023, surveillance cameras dominated the AI camera market, accounting for 38% of revenue, thanks to AI-driven features like object recognition, motion tracking, and automated alerts. Companies such as Hikvision and Axis Communications launched AI-powered cameras with advanced capabilities, including facial recognition and intrusion detection, showcasing AI's pivotal role in security.DSLR cameras are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the AI camera market from 2024 to 2032. Increasing demand for improved imaging along with the increase in advanced autofocus and AI-driven features such as scene recognition and object tracking is driving the professional photography segment towards the uptake of DSLRs.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4035 By Technology, Image and Face Recognition Technology Dominating and Computer Vision Fastest GrowingIn 2023, Image and Face Recognition Technology dominated the AI camera market, capturing 38% of revenue, reflecting its growing role in security and identification. Advancements like Dahua's AI camera and NEC's NeoFace technology are enhancing security globally, with countries like the UAE adopting AI-driven solutions for improved public safety and smart city management.Computer Vision is set to be the fastest-growing segment of the AI camera market from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by rapid advancements in AI algorithms and the increasing demand for automation across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and retail. The integration of computer vision is revolutionizing applications, boosting efficiency and accuracy in various sectors.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeSmartphone CamerasSurveillance CamerasDSLRsBy TechnologyImage/Face RecognitionSpeech/Voice RecognitionComputer VisionPurchase Single User PDF of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4035 North America and Asia-Pacific Lead the AI Camera Market with Technological Advancements and Regulatory SupportIn 2023, North America dominated the AI camera market, holding 37% of the revenue share, due to the considerable enforcement and technological developments in the regulatory climate one of the determining components being the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), promoting the adoption of AI-enabled surveillance solutions. Such regulation encourages companies and the adoption of AI cameras for e-surveillance, as seen with new entrants such as Cisco Systems and Motorola Solutions releasing AI-powered cameras, including the Cisco Meraki MV93 and Motorola’s WatchGuard V300, to comply with these standards.Asia-Pacific emerged as the second fastest-growing region, expected to experience a high CAGR in the coming years. Countries like India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are heavily investing in AI camera technologies, exemplified by Delhi’s launch of AI-driven traffic cameras in 2024 to enhance traffic monitoring and compliance.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4035

