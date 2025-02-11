Point-to-Point (P2P) Antennas Market to Hit USD 7.06 Billion at 5.70% CAGR by 2032 | SNS Insider

P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Size & Growth Analysis

The P2P Antennas Market is expanding with demand for high-speed, long-range wireless communication, driven by network expansion and 5G deployment.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Point-to-Point (P2P) Antennas Market size was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2024-2032 to include frequency band distribution by region; adoption rates in 2023; technology upgrade trends; and supply chain metrics. The increasing demand for speed and reliability in connectivity services in remote and underserved areas is a significant growth driver for the P2P antenna market, resulting in high adoption of P2P antennas across industry verticals.”Get Free Sample PDF of P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2475 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Cambium Networks- Ubiquiti Networks- Mimosa Networks- RADWIN- Laird Connectivity- TP-Link- PCTEL- MTI Wireless Edge- CommScope- Infinite Electronics- KP Performance Antennas- Ericsson- Rosenberger- Amphenol Antenna Solutions- Proxim Wireless- MicroTik- Alvarion- Trango Systems- Procom- RF ElementsMarket Key SegmentationBy Type, Parabolic antennas Dominating and Flat Panel Fastest GrowingParabolic antennas dominated the market in 2023 with a 42% share, driven by their their directional radiation pattern and high gain, enabling them to focus signals in a specific direction and making them perfect for long-distance point-to-point communication, terrestrial satellite links, and microwave backhaul.Flat panel antennas are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032 due to their compact design, easy installation, and significant adoption in urban 5G and IoT infrastructure; Cambium Networks, for instance, is leveraging them for broadband solutions.By Frequency Range, 1 GHz to 9.9 GHz Dominating and 10 GHz to 29.9 GHz Fastest GrowingThe 1 GHz to 9.9 GHz segment led the market in 2023 with a 45% share, widely used in mobile networks, satellite links, and Wi-Fi, owing to its capability of transmitting data over long distances and passing through obstacles in urban and rural environments. Cisco leverages this for reliable networks.The 10 GHz to 29.9 GHz segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in high-capacity communication. Used in millimeter-wave backhaul and fixed wireless access, companies like Hughes Network Systems and MikroTik leverage it for high-speed data transmission.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2475 By Polarization, Single-polarized antennas Dominating and Dual-Polarizes Antenna Fastest GrowingSingle-polarized antennas dominated the market in 2023 with a 56% share which are favored in low-interference areas due to their simplicity, reliability, and low cost. These antennas transmit vertical or horizontal polarization and are commonly used on corporate networks and in outdoor applications, as evidenced by companies such as Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise that use these antennas in wireless systems.Dual-polarized antennas are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, due to their improvement of signal quality and ability to reduce interference. Big players such as Ericsson and Nokia employ them in 5G networks to enhance data speeds and connection reliability in cities.By Application, Telecommunication Dominating and Military and Defense Fastest GrowingTelecommunication dominated the P2P Antennas Market in 2023, increasing demand for high-speed internet, 5G incorporation, and expanding network infrastructure. They are utilized in mobile base stations, microwave backhaul, and broadband services, providing ubiquitous connectivity.Military and defense is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, due to rising defense modernization, secure communication, and advanced radar systems. P2P antennas used by companies such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for surveillance, secure data transfer, and tactical activity.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY TYPEFlat Panel AntennaParabolic AntennaYagi AntennaBY FREQUENCY RANGE1 GHz to 9.9 GHz10 GHz to 29.9 GHz30 GHz to 86 GHzBY DIAMETER0.2m to 0.9m1.0m to 3.0m3.1m to 4.6mBY POLARIZATIONSingle-polarized AntennaDual-polarized AntennaBY APPLICATIONSTelecommunicationMilitary and DefenseCommercial/IndustrialSatelliteOthersPurchase Single User PDF of P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2475 North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the P2P Antennas MarketNorth America led the P2P Antennas Market in 2023 with a 41% share, ue to advanced infrastructure, widespread adoption of wireless technology, and massive investment in 5G networks. Its preeminence is also bolstered by a robust telecommunications sector in the region and an appetite for high-speed data transfer.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, growing 5G networks, and more demand for the internet. Top telecom infrastructure developers in China, India, and Japan, include innovators such as Huawei, ZTE, and Ericsson who deploy P2P antennas for long-range communication and P2P network extension.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Segmentation, by Frequency RangeChapter 9. P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Segmentation, by DiameterChapter 10. P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Segmentation, by PolarizationChapter 11. P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2475

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.