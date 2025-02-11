Spectreco to leverage ICE datasets to accelerate transition solutions for Built Environment

Spectreco is integrating ICE Climate’s data and analytics into its AI-powered ESG platform to accelerate transition planning for the built environment.

With integration of ICE’s data with our AI-enabled platform, we are simplifying workflows and helping portfolio managers, asset managers, & city governments for informed, compliance-driven decisions.” — Faraz Khan MBE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectreco , a global sustainability technology, advisory, and implementation company, is integrating ICE Climate’s data and analytics into its AI-enabled platform to accelerate transition planning in the built environment. ICE Climate, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, provides comprehensive aggregated data that will enhance Spectreco’s ability to drive decarbonization planning. This integration aims to simplify workflows for transition planning, reporting, and risk management for businesses and industries worldwide.This collaboration will integrate ICE’s robust datasets with Spectreco’s cutting-edge technology platform, empowering customers with enhanced decision-making, portfolio planning, benchmarking, and forecasting tools. Together, these capabilities will help streamline the transition planning process with greater efficiency and informed risk management while helping to drive sustainable growth.Larry Lawrence, VP, of ICE Climate, added, “ICE provides granular, transparent, and investment decision-ready climate data and analytics. By combining ICE’s comprehensive data and analytics with Spectreco’s innovative technology platform, we aim to equip clients with actionable insights to support their transition plans.” Faraz Khan MBE , CEO & Partner, Spectreco said, “Spectreco is delighted to work with ICE to offer transition planning and decarbonization solutions for the built environment. An estimated $1.7 trillion in annual investments is required to transition real estate to net zero by 2050. With the integration of ICE’s comprehensive data with our AI-enabled technology platform, we are simplifying workflows and helping portfolio managers, asset managers, and city governments to make informed, compliance-driven decisions. This agreement underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with tools that not only can help support transition planning but also can enhance shareholder value through transparency and robust reporting.”Through market education campaigns and thought leadership activities, Spectreco and ICE Climate also plan to collaborate on industry-specific education campaigns and thought leadership activities to drive awareness and action on critical sustainability challenges.

