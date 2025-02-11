PHILIPPINES, February 11 - Press Release

February 11, 2025 Gatchalian urges better access to public transport for PWDs Senator Win Gatchalian wants persons with disabilities (PWDs) to have easier access to public transport system to enable them to actively engage in their communities and contribute meaningfully to society. While Gatchalian has been calling out individuals who exploit fake PWD IDs for personal gain, he stressed the equally important need to ensure that genuine PWDs receive the benefits intended for them. One key area of concern is access to transportation. "My office has been receiving numerous complaints from PWDs who struggle to access public transportation," Gatchalian said, adding that PWDs face significant challenges, such as difficulties with ramps that are supposed to provide access to transport. He pointed out that inadequate transport infrastructure exacerbates these issues and makes mobility harder for PWDs. "Madalas hindi raw sila nakakasakay ng MRT o LRT lalo na kung sira ang escalator o elevator na magdadala sa kanila papunta sa platform. Pati raw sa mga jeep, minsan hindi sila naisasakay dahil mabagal silang kilos," he said. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means emphasized the need for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to adopt a design standard that ensures easy access to both existing transport systems and those still under development. Local Government Units (LGUs) should also adopt policies to make their cities more PWD-friendly, according to Gatchalian. The senator pointed out that nearly 30 years after the enactment of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, or Republic Act 7277, in 1992, PWDs continue to face difficulties in accessing public transport and other public infrastructures. He stressed that the rights of PWDs must be enforced. "The Magna Carta for PWDs should be fully and effectively implemented, not only for the benefit of PWDs but also for the elderly, parents with young children, pregnant women, and others who face physical challenges in accessing public transport systems," said Gatchalian. "Without proper access to public transport, PWDs would struggle to access essential services like education and healthcare, which are vital for them to live meaningful lives," he added. According to the National Council on Disability Affairs, the total number of registered PWDs as of January 8 this year is 1.9 million. Gatchalian hinimok ang pagbibigay ng mas magandang access para sa mga PWD sa pampublikong transportasyon Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magkaroon ng mas maayos na access ang mga taong may kapansanan (PWDs) sa sistema ng pampublikong transportasyon upang magamit nila ito nang aktibo sa kanilang mga komunidad at makapag-ambag nang makabuluhan sa lipunan. Sa gitna ng pagpuna ni Gatchalian sa mga may hawak ng PWD IDs na kwestyonable ang pagkakakilanlan at inaabuso ang paggamit ng IDs na ito para sa personal nilang kapakinabangan, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na mahalaga ring tiyakin na natatanggap ng mismong mga PWDs ang mga benepisyong nakalaan talaga para sa kanila. Halimbawa na rito ang access sa transportasyon. "Ang aking opisina ay madalas makatanggap ng mga reklamo mula sa mga PWDs na nahihirapan sa public transportation," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang mga PWDs, aniya, ay nahaharap sa iba't ibang hamon at ang kakulangan sa imprastraktura ng sektor ng transportasyon ay lalo pang nagpapalala sa mga isyung ito at nagpapahirap sa mga PWDs na gumalaw. "Madalas hindi raw sila nakakasakay ng MRT o LRT lalo na kung sira ang escalator o elevator na magdadala sa kanila papunta sa platform. Pati raw sa mga jeep, minsan hindi sila naisasakay dahil mabagal silang kumilos," aniya. Sabi pa ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, kailangang bumuo ng isang design standard o panuntunan ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na magtitiyak ng mas madaling access sa transport system. Dapat din magpatupad ang mga Local Government Units (LGUs) ng mga polisiya upang gawing mas PWD-friendly ang kanilang mga lungsod, ayon sa mambabatas. Halos 30 taon na mula noong ipinasa ang Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, o Republic Act 7277, noong 1992, pero hanggang ngayon ay nahihirapan pa rin ang mga PWDs sa pag-access ng pampublikong transportasyon at iba pang pampublikong imprastraktura. "Dapat ganap at epektibong ipinapatupad ang Magna Carta para sa mga PWDs, hindi lamang para sa kapakinabangan nila kundi pati na rin ng mga nakatatanda, mga magulang na may maliliit na anak, mga buntis, at iba pang indibidwal na may pisikal na hamon sa pag-access ng pampublikong sistema ng transportasyon," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Kung walang tamang access sa pampublikong transportasyon, mahihirapan ang mga PWDs na makakuha ng mga serbisyong pang-edukasyon, kalusugan, at iba pang mahahalagang serbisyo," dagdag niya. Ayon sa National Council on Disability Affairs, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga rehistradong PWDs noong Enero 8 ng taong ito ay 1.9 milyon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.