Globavend (Nasdaq: GVH) Reports FY2024 Net Income Growth of 24% Y/Y, Announces FY2024 Results

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH)

Our strong net income growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ability to adapt to the changing market conditions.” — Frank Yau

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024. The Company has recorded a significant growth of 24% in its net income, marking a successful year for the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce our financial results for the fiscal year 2024, which reflect our commitment to delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Frank Yau, CEO of Globavend. “Our strong net income growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ability to adapt to the changing market conditions.”

Financial Highlights

-> Net income grew 24% year-over-year to $1.34 million

-> Earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 13% year-over-year to $0.09

-> Revenue of $16.5 million, representing a gross profit margin of 14.6%

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at https://globavend.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

