Multiple Law Enforcement Officers Indicted, Facing Set of Charges

Six West Tennessee law enforcement officers are facing a set of charges following an investigation by TBI Special Agents.

At the request of the 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI Special Agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding allegations of excessive force during an arrest that occurred on October 19, 2024.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that an officer with the Mason Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description of a subject wanted out of Shelby County. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies with multiple agencies joined the pursuit. The subject led law enforcement through three counties before crashing on Highway 51 in Dyer County.

On February 10th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging six law enforcement officers with charges ranging from official misconduct, official oppression, assault, and tampering with evidence.

*Bryan Lane (DOB 10/07/1987), Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office: One count each of Official Misconduct, Official Oppression, and Assault.

*Zachary Antle (DOB 02/21/1992), Mason Police Department: One count each of Official Misconduct, Official Oppression, and Assault.

*Dakota Wilkerson (DOB 07/15/1997), Tipton County Sheriff’s Office: One count each of Official Misconduct, Official Oppression, and Assault.

*Samuel Chastain (DOB 08/26/1989), Tipton County Sheriff’s Office: One count each of Official Misconduct, Official Oppression, and Assault.

*Benjamin Stanifer (DOB 05/05/1994), Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office: One count of Tampering with Evidence.

*Matthew Lawler (DOB 12/19/1995), Tipton County Sheriff’s Office: One count of Tampering with Evidence.

All six turned themselves in and were booked into the Dyer County Jail. They have each been released on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.