Solid State Battery Market in Electric Vehicles: Transforming the Automotive Industry

Solid State Battery Market Expected to Targets $3.4 billion by 2030 | Europe CAGR of 18.5% by Germany, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy

Rise in demand for solid state batteries from applications including consumer electronics, wearable and medical devices, electric vehicles and others is the upcoming trend in the market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the solid state battery market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2030.Solid state battery is a technology, which utilizes both solid electrodes and solid electrolytes. It is an ideal substitute of conventional lithium-ion battery. Solid state batteries are smaller, have higher capacity, and cheaper compared to current liquid-based lithium-ion batteries. Industry giants focus on developing a battery, which contains solid electrolyte and is non-inflammable.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/498 Europe garnered highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021-2030 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the solid state battery market trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in presence of huge electric vehicle consumer base, development of the renewable energy sector, and growth in use of battery energy storage systems.Presence of the countries, including Germany, the UK, France, and Spain is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the solid state battery market in Europe.In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global solid state battery market with more than 38.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.The key players operating and profiled in the solid-state battery industry report include Cymbet Corporation Front Edge, Infinite Power Solution, Inc., Seeo Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH Subsidiary) Saft, Excellatron Solid state, Brightvolt, Inc., LG Energy Solution Ltd. Solid Power, Inc., Pathion Inc., and Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.The other players operating in the solid state battery market are STMicroelectronics N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sakti3 Inc. (Dyson Ltd. Subsidiary), Planar Energy Devices, Inc., QuantumScape, and Altairnano.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/498 Increase in application of solid state batteries in the healthcare, wearable, and drones’ sectors drive the growth of the global solid-state rechargeable batteries.Rise in need for solid state batteries in electric vehicle boosts the market growth.Complex manufacturing process and high cost of solid state battery restrain the market growth.Increase in investment in the market by industry giants, including Samsung and Hyundai are anticipated to offer future solid state battery market growth opportunities for the market.On the basis of application, consumer & portable electronics segment held the largest share in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization and consumer expenditure toward consumer electronics applications, including laptop, smartphones, and computers across developing countries.Rise in concern toward safety issues associated with liquid-based electrolytes in batteries is expected to increase demand for solid state batteries from consumer electronics applications, which, in turn, drive the market growth during the forecast period.Buy This Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3NM1gF6 Depending on the type, the portable battery segment garnered the highest market share of about 68.1% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the solid state battery market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of solid state batteries in portable devices.Continuous increase in usage of portable devices has fueled the demand for portable solid state batteries. Moreover, with growth in demand for tablet, laptop, smartphone, and e-reader or a MP3 player, it is expected that demand for portable solid state battery will increase.In 2020, the thin film segment is accounted for 31.9% market share, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 18.2% in terms of revenue.On the basis of capacity, the 20 mAh to 500 mAh segment acquired the largest market share of about 72.8% in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for solid state rechargeable batteries from applications, including energy storage, wearables, and electric vehicle.In addition, rapid growth of consumer electronics sectors is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment in the future.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/498 More than 500 mAh is the rapidly growing segment in the global solid state battery market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021–2030.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Solid State Battery MarketLead–Acid Battery MarketSodium Ion Battery MarketRedox Flow Battery MarketForklift Battery MarketSolid-State Lithium Battery MarketLithium-ion Battery MarketCylindrical Li-ion Battery MarketBattery Swapping MarketBattery Recycling MarketLithium-Ion Battery Recycling MarketLithium Sulfur Battery MarketSodium Sulfur Batteries MarketGolf Cart Battery MarketVanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) MarketLithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries MarketIndustrial Batteries MarketBattery Materials Recycling MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.