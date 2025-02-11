Warriors Heart announces Enhanced Alumni Program for ‘Warriors Healing Warriors’ Community

Warriors Heart announces an enhanced “warriors healing warriors” alumni program that is dedicated to supporting military, veterans and first responders who are rebuilding their lives with the new tools and new skills learned at Warriors Heart. Warriors Heart Alumni and warriors may find comfort in attending Warriors Anonymous AA 12-step support meetings exclusively for military, veterans and first responders either in-person or virtually. Former Green Beret Shane St. John has been named the new Warriors Heart Alumni Director. St. John is a U.S. Army veteran, who has been through Warriors Heart’s on-site residential treatment, sober living and many of the electives. With a growing Warriors Heart Alumni program, these long-term recovery support tools and resources give warriors more opportunities to connect and rebuild their lives. Warriors Heart’s Alumni Program is part of their Aftercare program that supports success after their rehab for veterans, active-duty military, and first responders that is on two 500+ acre ranches in Texas and Virginia.

Warriors Heart announces an updated alumni program for military, veterans and first responders struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.

The Warriors Heart Alumni program is an extension of Warriors Heart’s Vision to ‘bring 1 million warriors home’, so they can live as 'sober, confident warriors.'” — Shane St. John, former Green Beret and Warriors Heart Alumni Director

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To support their 3400+ alumni worldwide and a national community of 23 million warriors (military, veterans and first responders, EMTs and Paramedics), Warriors Heart announces their revamped and enhanced alumni program. This “warriors healing warriors” alumni program is dedicated to supporting warriors who are rebuilding their lives with the new tools and new skills learned at Warriors Heart.To support rehab for veterans , military and first responders struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care exclusively for warriors, which includes: Detox, 42-day on-site Residential Treatment and Training, Day Treatment, Outpatient, Brain Treatment and Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare.With an alarming average of 22 veteran suicides per day and 1 law enforcement officer every 17 hours in the United States, this revised Warriors Heart Alumni Program is part of the Aftercare program that supports success after treatment. The goal is to help warriors rebuild their lives by returning to their jobs, rebuilding relationships with loved ones, and finding inner peace as a “sober, confident warrior.”After attending Warriors Heart’s programs, a special bond is formed among the alumni. This connection builds a powerful healing community of “warriors healing warriors” on many levels.The Warriors Heart Alumni Program includes:1. Recovery Resources Online Library - Additional support materials from Warriors Heart will be added with insights on remaining sober, how to overcome addiction, PTSD, mental health and co-occurring issues via WarriorsHeart.com, blogs, videos, media interviews and social media.2. Private Warriors Heart Alumni Facebook Group - There is a private alumni Facebook group where alumni can connect, share and encourage each other to stay sober strong.3. Warriors Anonymous Meetings for Warriors Anywhere – Alumni and warriors may find comfort in attending Warriors Anonymous meetings. These AA support meetings are exclusively for military, veterans and first responders, and can be attended in-person or virtually anywhere around the world. This AA Specialty Group meeting was created by Warriors Heart to provide a safe place for warriors to openly share amongst their peers. This 12-step program is approved by the main Alcoholic Anonymous Central Office.4. Alumni Recharge Opportunities - Warriors Heart Alumni “recharge” opportunities are also available. In this case, alumni can contact the on-site team to schedule a visit at one of the two Warriors Heart ranches in either Texas or Virginia. In many cases, the alumni share their story with current clients to encourage them as part of this “warriors healing warriors” community.5. Warriors Heart Alumni App - The Warriors Heart Alumni app provides private resources for warriors who’ve gone through their holistic healing programs. Some of the features include, meditation, practice of the day, my progress page and other areas to support for the 3400+ military, veteran and first responders who have gone through their programs. This app includes quotes from Ethan Hawke’s book, “Rules for a Knight”. More features continue to be developed to enhance the app’s capabilities.Many warriors who have relapsed will reach out to Warriors Heart for help again. And with a growing the Alumni program, these support tools and resources give warriors more opportunities to connect maybe before a relapse happens. It’s also a way to stay connected and share their experience, strength and hope. It’s encouraging to see when warriors stay sober and assist other warriors who may be struggling still.In addition to these enhanced Warriors Heart Alumni program features, former Green Beret Shane St. John has been named the new Warriors Heart Alumni Director. St. John is a U.S. Army veteran (17 years), who has been through Warriors Heart’s on-site residential treatment, sober living and many of the electives. St. John says, “Warriors Heart saved my life, and now I want to pay it forward by helping my fellow warriors heal.”When asked about the goals of this revamped alumni program, Shane St. John explains, “As a Warriors Heart Alumni who struggled with alcoholism, our goal is to help our fellow warriors rebuild their lives by providing invaluable resources and a support network. This Warriors Heart Alumni program is an extension of Warriors Heart’s Vision to ‘bring 1 million warriors home’, so they can live as “sober, confident warriors.”While participating in the Warriors Heart program that is built like a training program, St. John received evidence-based therapeutic treatment (group and individual therapy, educational groups, and more) from licensed clinicians, Sober Living, and EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), along with participating in optional electives, which include wood shop, metal shop, fitness programs, K9 therapy, art therapy, yoga, cooking with the chef and more.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Warriors Heart Texas is in Bandera, near San Antonio, TX, and Warriors Heart Virginia is in Milford, VA, in-between DC and Richmond, ): is the first and ONLY private accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart provides “warriors” with options based on a Full Continuum of Care (Detox, Day Treatment, Residential Treatment and Training, Extended Treatment and Training, Outpatient, and Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, Intervention, and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Stars and Stripes and many more media. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

Shane St. John, former Green Beret and Warrior’s Heart alumni shares story on National Defense Radio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.