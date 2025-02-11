AFGE Local 4070 Applauds Rep. Bacon for Introducing the Marc Fischer Memorial Act - Fentanyl in Mail

Thomson Federal Prison

Another staff member should not have to lose their life before Congress takes action to stop the trafficking of drugs through the mail in federal prisons.” — Jon Zumkehr

THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFGE Local 4070 expresses its deep appreciation to Representative Don Bacon for introducing the Marc Fischer Memorial Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act ( H.R. 1046 ), a critical step in combating the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous contraband into federal correctional facilities.The vast majority of illicit drugs entering federal prisons arrive through the mail, yet there is no systematic scanning process in place to detect and intercept these substances. As a result, correctional officers and inmates face an escalating crisis of fentanyl exposure, leading to a surge in overdoses and life-threatening incidents.H.R. 1046 will require the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to transition to digital mail scanning, ensuring that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are intercepted before reaching correctional facilities. The legislation also allocates funding for advanced screening technology, staff training, and resources to safely handle hazardous substances."The rise of fentanyl in our prisons is not just a security issue—it’s a matter of life and death," said Jon Zumkehr, President of AFGE Local 4070. "We cannot afford to wait until another officer dies. Congress must act now to protect correctional officers and inmates alike by passing this life-saving legislation."The urgency of this legislation is underscored by the alarming number of fentanyl-related overdoses among inmates and correctional staff in recent years. At Thomson Federal Prison alone, seven staff members required Narcan administration and hospitalization in 2024 due to accidental exposure."We remain optimistic that the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi will take decisive action to address the trafficking of deadly drugs through the U.S. mail system into federal prisons," Zumkehr added. "This crisis demands immediate federal intervention before another law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured."AFGE Local 4070 urges lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to support H.R. 1046 and take a stand against the growing fentanyl epidemic within federal correctional facilities.

