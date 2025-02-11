Gulf Western Roofing Partners with Taylor Morrison for Esplanade at Starling Development

This residence in Esplanade at Starling features a Gulf Western Roofing-installed Eagle Roofing Tile roof, designed for durability and weather resistance in Florida's climate.

Gulf Western Roofing installs durable roofing for 410 homes in Esplanade at Starling, a new Taylor Morrison community in Punta Gorda.

We’re proud to partner with Taylor Morrison on Esplanade at Starling, bringing 25+ years of expertise to deliver durable, high-quality roofs that enhance homeowners’ lives.” — Joseph K. Lamb, Jr., President and CEO, Gulf Western Roofing

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Western Roofing has been selected to install roofing systems for the first phase of Esplanade at Starling , a new community by Taylor Morrison in Punta Gorda. The initial phase of the project includes 410 single-family homes, with Gulf Western Roofing providing durable, high-quality roofing solutions to support the development’s construction.Gulf Western Roofing’s scope of work features the installation of Eagle Roofing Tile. These materials were selected for their durability, aesthetic appeal and ability to withstand Florida’s climate including hurricane conditions. The roofing systems include advanced Polyglass underlayment for added protection and longevity.Work on the project began in September 2024 with significant milestones including the completion of roofing for model homes. Gulf Western Roofing’s involvement underscores its reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable service across residential developments.The Esplanade at Starling reflects Taylor Morrison’s dedication to creating vibrant communities that blend style, comfort and resilience. Gulf Western Roofing’s contribution ensures the project’s homes are built to last while enhancing the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood.As Gulf Western Roofing recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the company reflects on its legacy of excellence in roofing solutions across Florida. Since its founding in 1999, the company has provided top-tier roofing services and innovative solutions designed to withstand Florida's unique climate. This longevity reflects Gulf Western Roofing’s dedication to delivering quality, durability and exceptional customer service for a quarter of a century.About Gulf Western RoofingGulf Western Roofing was established in 1999. Its Southwest Florida office is ocated in Bonita Springs at 12622 Trade Way Dr. #4; its Central Florida is located at 8350 Parkline Blvd. Ste. 7, Orlando, FL. The company offers roof installations, repair and maintenance, hurricane and storm response and solar power systems. The company’s industry memberships and affiliations include the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Inc. (FRSA), and the Tile Roofing Industry Alliance (TRIA). For more information, visit GulfWesternRoofing.com or call (239) 949-9200.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.