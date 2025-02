Perseus Mining Half Year Results Webinar

Perth, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ February 11, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY25 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Monday February 24, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday February 24, 2025



Perth – 6:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Sunday February 23, 2025



Vancouver – 2:00pm



Toronto – 5:00pm UK: Sunday February 23, 2025



London – 10:00pm







Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ZxGjk55TX63FGgzX1vJQg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 867 5321 5829. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,372,184,529



Performance rights: 10,383,593



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield



Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ktbDKtHol

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.