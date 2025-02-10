Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,383 in the last 365 days.

Perseus Mining Half Year Results Webinar

Perth, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ February 11, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY25 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Monday February 24, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday February 24, 2025

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Sunday February 23, 2025

Vancouver – 2:00pm

Toronto – 5:00pm		 UK: Sunday February 23, 2025

London – 10:00pm


Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ZxGjk55TX63FGgzX1vJQg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 867 5321 5829. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:         1,372,184,529

Performance rights: 10,383,593

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ktbDKtHol

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.


This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perseus Mining Half Year Results Webinar

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more