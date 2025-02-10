Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,384 in the last 365 days.

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher utility margin reflected the new base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and was offset by lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.

Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and deliver gas to new customers, driving both higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Colder weather in December and strong usage by our largest transportation customer also contributed to a higher quarterly performance. The Company’s equity earnings from its investment in the MVP were $854,213 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the pipeline is in operation, compared to $1,467,835 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, which corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, MVP operation, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
  
  2024   2023  
             
Operating revenues $ 27,289,486   $ 24,419,352  
Operating expenses   19,961,465     17,767,315  
Operating income   7,328,021     6,652,037  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   854,213     1,467,835  
Other income, net   473,336     120,786  
Interest expense   1,779,930     1,636,273  
Income before income taxes   6,875,640     6,604,385  
Income tax expense   1,605,951     1,584,393  
             
Net income $ 5,269,689   $ 5,019,992  
             
Net earnings per share of common stock:            
Basic $ 0.51   $ 0.50  
Diluted $ 0.51   $ 0.50  
             
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2075   $ 0.2000  
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic   10,259,717     10,029,243  
Diluted   10,263,997     10,031,354  
 
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  December 31,  
Assets 2024   2023  
Current assets $ 35,920,737   $ 34,769,875  
Utility property, net   265,540,721     250,343,833  
Other non-current assets   33,711,014     29,589,527  
             
Total Assets $ 335,172,472   $ 314,703,235  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities $ 64,324,575   $ 64,196,722  
Long-term debt, net   111,336,132     102,461,196  
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   47,750,676     44,500,714  
Total Liabilities   223,411,383     211,158,632  
Stockholders' Equity   111,761,089     103,544,603  
             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 335,172,472   $ 314,703,235  
 


Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney
  Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone: (540) 777-3997

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more