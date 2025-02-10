Submit Release
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $4,277,703 or $1.37 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4,277,703, or $1.37 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $6,418,337, or $2.08 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense as a result of the Federal Reserve rate increases over the last several years was the primary reason for the decline in net income. The Company’s return on average equity during the year ended December 31, 2024 was 7.83% compared to 13.08% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the year ended December 31, 2024 was 0.53% compared to 0.86% for the same period in 2023. Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $60 million, a growth rate of 11.4%.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $856,080, or $0.27 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1,415,230, or $0.46 per common share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 5.96% compared to 11.92% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 0.41% compared to 0.72% for the same period in 2023.          

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $579,928 lower when compared to the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in the net interest margin to 2.68% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 2.97% for the same period in 2023. The decline in the net interest margin was partially offset by a $56.6 million increase in average interest earning assets to $784.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $728.0 million for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense was the driving factor in the lower net interest income. The Federal Reserve interest rate decreased by 1.00% over the last four months of 2024 after aggregate increases of 5.25% from March 2022 through August 2023. The net aggregate increase of 4.25% caused the cost of deposits and borrowings to increase by 102 basis points to 2.76% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 1.74% for the same period in 2023. In addition, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $64.3 million to $634.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $570.4 million for the same period in 2023. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets increased 59 basis points to 4.92% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 4.33% for the same period in 2023, partially offsetting the higher cost of funds.

The Bank entered into several interest rate swaps structured as fair value hedges during 2023 and 2024, some in combination with the purchase of mortgage backed securities, which are intended to offset the impact of higher interest expense by improving interest income on debt securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024, a swap with a notional amount of $22 million was unwound and the related $28 million of mortgage backed securities was sold, resulting in a net gain of $18,708. The notional amount of interest rate swaps outstanding at December 31, 2024 was approximately $75 million.

Our loan portfolio is comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans with fixed rates for five-year terms. As those loans reprice, our net interest margin should improve. In addition, our current strategy is to increase the diversification of our portfolio with commercial and industrial loans, which are typically adjustable rate loans and would provide an immediate higher yield in today’s interest rate environment.

A provision for credit losses of $150,000 was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $570,000 recovery. The Company’s loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with just one non-accrual loan totaling $403,853 and one loan more than 30 days delinquent totalling $269,852 at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased by $160,947 for the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, primarily as a result of a $138,388 increase in the gain on insurance proceeds for our Upperco location and a $48,252 increase in bank owned life insurance income, offset by a decrease of 19,392 in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $1,787,830 higher in the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $475,241 increase in other expenses, a $505,322 increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, a $495,733 increase in salaries and benefits, and a $311,534 increase in other real estate owned expenses. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to costs associated with our core system conversion that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, ATM related expenses, and legal fees incurred for stockholder matters. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to the renovations and new equipment for the Upperco location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter and the new Towson location that was placed in service during the second quarter. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees primarily in the commercial loan production department. The increase in other real estate owned expenses is due primarily to a $249,217 gain that was realized in 2023.

Income taxes decreased by $786,177 during the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 22.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 23.9% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets increased to $845 million at December 31, 2024 from $800 million at December 31, 2023. Loans increased by 11.4% to $583 million at December 31, 2024 from the $523 million recorded at December 31, 2023. Investments in debt securities decreased to $146 million at December 31, 2024 from $184 million at December 31, 2023. Deposits increased to $758 million at December 31, 2024 from $681 million at December 31, 2023.   The Company’s tangible equity was $49 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $45 million at December 31, 2023.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024 from to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at December 31, 2024 was reflective of the $17 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last 30 months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 23% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

The Bank utilized the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program during 2024 and had borrowings of $54,000,000 outstanding for most of 2024, but the borrowings were repaid during December 2024 ahead of the maturity date of January 15, 2025. Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash provided us with access to approximately $332 million of liquidity at December 31, 2024.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our loan portfolio grew $60 million, or 11.4%, during 2024, demonstrating that our investment in additional loan production staff and facilities is paying off. Our asset quality remains high and our liquidity position remains strong. Due to the sunsetting of our existing core operating system, after an almost year long effort, our core system conversion was completed in October 2024.  While it increased our expenses in 2024, the new system will be a substantial digital upgrade that will position the bank for future growth, provide for significant efficiency gains and an enhanced customer experience moving forward. The Federal Reserve interest rate decreased an additional 50 basis points in the fourth quarter after the 50 basis point reduction in September. Additional cuts are now not expected to occur until the second half of 2025. The 2024 cuts should provide for improvement in our net interest margin in 2025.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

     
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
     
  December 31, December 31, *
  2024 2023
     
Assets  
     
Cash and due from banks $ 63,962,047   $ 44,404,473  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   697,066     285,864  
Cash and cash equivalents   64,659,113     44,690,337  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   100,000     100,000  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   125,712,926     164,084,673  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit    
losses of $60,009 and $35,627   20,498,502     20,163,622  
Equity security, at fair value   517,550     507,130  
Restricted stock, at cost   921,000     863,500  
Mortgage loans held for sale   157,200     -  
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,260,189 and $4,285,247   582,993,314     523,308,044  
Premises and equipment, net   7,348,800     6,583,452  
Accrued interest receivable   2,439,108     2,180,734  
Deferred income taxes, net   7,606,241     8,312,482  
Other real estate owned, net   1,176,245     1,242,365  
Bank owned life insurance   15,324,417     14,930,754  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   7,026,096     7,034,424  
Other assets   8,162,575     5,939,309  
  $ 844,643,087   $ 799,940,826  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 107,197,478   $ 115,284,706  
Interest-bearing   651,609,250     565,678,145  
Total deposits   758,806,728     680,962,851  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   5,564,103     6,760,493  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000     5,000,000  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   -     33,000,000  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   11,329,115     13,212,378  
Accrued interest payable   1,002,525     1,482,773  
Other liabilities   6,668,826     7,344,040  
    788,371,297     747,762,535  
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,166,653 in 2024 and 3,116,966 shares in 2023   31,667     31,170  
Additional paid-in capital   31,135,552     30,398,080  
Retained earnings   41,612,654     39,433,185  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,508,083 )   (17,684,144 )
    56,271,790     52,178,291  
  $ 844,643,087   $ 799,940,826  
* - Derived from audited consolidated financial statements    
     


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $ 8,316,953   $ 6,707,414   $ 30,338,189   $ 25,730,722  
Investment securities - taxable   1,468,905     1,770,413     6,263,400     4,299,206  
Investment securities - tax exempt   143,501     137,770     559,130     554,396  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   341,822     269,093     1,202,744     738,814  
Total interest income   10,271,181     8,884,690     38,363,463     31,323,138  
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   4,274,980     2,960,470     14,518,632     7,971,094  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   16,222     17,924     65,335     41,873  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   13,433     33,614     122,663     485,886  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   402,775     431,556     2,313,186     823,319  
Long-term debt   120,154     140,000     507,562     584,953  
Total interest expense   4,827,564     3,583,564     17,527,378     9,907,125  
Net interest income   5,443,617     5,301,126     20,836,085     21,416,013  
         
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   150,000     -     150,000     (570,000 )
         
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses   5,293,617     5,301,126     20,686,085     21,986,013  
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   189,094     205,942     810,273     792,941  
Mortgage banking income   41,484     4,483     107,846     96,997  
Bank owned life insurance income   106,050     83,817     393,664     345,412  
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities   18,708     5,445     (13,214 )   -  
Fair value adjustment of equity security   (18,183 )   15,343     (4,346 )   5,445  
Loss on disposition of furniture and equipment   -     -     (5,157 )   -  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   -     19,392     -     19,392  
Gain on insurance proceeds   -     4,406     142,794     4,406  
Other fees and commissions   85,899     83,782     320,587     326,907  
Total noninterest income   423,052     422,610     1,752,447     1,591,500  
         
Noninterest expense        
Salaries   2,006,144     1,901,031     7,854,322     7,544,773  
Employee benefits   590,365     517,654     2,187,116     2,000,932  
Occupancy   271,859     229,377     1,070,456     874,775  
Furniture and equipment   395,264     243,579     1,292,767     983,126  
Other real estate owned, net   75,996     (235,538 )   75,996     (235,538 )
Other   1,283,177     1,296,793     4,449,099     3,973,858  
Total noninterest expense   4,622,805     3,952,896     16,929,756     15,141,926  
         
Income before income taxes   1,093,864     1,770,840     5,508,776     8,435,587  
Income taxes   237,784     355,610     1,231,073     2,017,250  
Net income $ 856,080   $ 1,415,230   $ 4,277,703   $ 6,418,337  
         
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.27   $ 0.46   $ 1.37   $ 2.08  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.27   $ 0.46   $ 1.37   $ 2.08  
         


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
       
  2024 2023 2022
       
OPERATING DATA      
       
Interest income $ 38,363,463   $ 31,323,138   $ 26,269,653  
Interest expense   17,527,378     9,907,125     2,146,158  
Net interest income   20,836,085     21,416,013     24,123,495  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   150,000     (570,000 )   475,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   20,686,085     21,986,013     23,648,495  
Noninterest income   1,752,447     1,591,500     2,293,938  
Noninterest expense   16,929,756     15,141,926     15,367,280  
Income before income taxes   5,508,776     8,435,587     10,575,153  
Income taxes   1,231,073     2,017,250     2,485,026  
Net income $ 4,277,703   $ 6,418,337   $ 8,090,127  
       
PER SHARE DATA      
       
Net income (Basic) $1.37   $2.08   $2.66  
Dividends $0.67   $0.66   $0.63  
Book value $17.77   $16.74   $15.56  
       
KEY RATIOS      
       
Return on average assets   0.53 %   0.86 %   1.13 %
Return on average equity   7.83 %   13.08 %   16.03 %
Efficiency ratio   74.95 %   65.81 %   58.17 %
Dividend payout ratio   48.91 %   31.73 %   23.68 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.68 %   2.97 %   3.54 %
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio   9.12 %   9.42 %   9.83 %
       
AT PERIOD END      
       
Total assets $ 844,643,087   $ 799,940,826   $ 718,210,672  
Gross loans   587,978,965     528,166,501     521,679,143  
Cash and cash equivalents   64,659,113     44,690,337     7,263,537  
Securities   146,211,428     184,248,295     146,823,446  
Deposits   758,806,728     680,962,851     623,611,124  
Borrowings   10,564,103     57,972,871     40,270,945  
Stockholders' equity   56,271,790     52,178,291     47,774,963  
       
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES      
       
Total assets $ 810,042,767   $ 745,478,612   $ 714,115,497  
Gross loans   557,861,624     528,910,091     498,427,308  
Cash and cash equivalents   27,564,076     18,497,261     20,015,477  
Securities   177,742,677     182,159,701     174,776,879  
Deposits   672,492,752     642,039,185     631,809,943  
Borrowings   72,287,329     48,040,853     26,042,874  
Stockholders' equity   54,609,886     49,063,426     50,457,994  
       
ASSET QUALITY      
       
Nonperforming assets $ 1,580,098   $ 1,897,775   $ 1,897,775  
       
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.19 %   0.24 %   0.26 %
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans   0.72 %   0.81 %   0.80 %
       


Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
  President and Chief Executive Officer
  (410) 374-1510, ext. 1104
   

