From Wrecks to Sets: BAS Part Sales, LLC Launches New Era in Aircraft Repurposing for Entertainment

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAS Part Sales, LLC is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the entertainment sector. Building on the momentum generated by the acquisition of White Industries in 2023, now operating under the BAS Kansas City banner, the company is set to offer a diverse array of aircraft and components that cater not only to traditional aviation needs, but also to television production, film, museum displays, themed attractions, and other innovative applications.At its core, this expansion marks a deliberate effort to provide authentic, repurposed aircraft for creative projects . Over the past few years, BAS Part Sales has successfully facilitated several unique transactions that underscore its versatility in this new arena. Notable examples include the sale of a King Air, salvaged specifically for dramatic effect, to 101 Studios for use in the series Landman currently streaming on Paramount+. Other recent transactions include a Hawker 125 for movie production with Ride or Die CDN Productions Inc., a Shorts SD3-60 that now features as a distinctive element at a Pennsylvania Bed & Breakfast, and multiple Jetstream 31 aircraft repurposed for attractions ranging from a Halloween display at Field of Screams to emergency training initiatives and winery attractions. Additional sales, such as SAAB 340 acquired by Mountainair Films for an Apple TV production and select components from a Lockheed Jetstar for a museum exhibit by The Ian Fleming Foundation, further highlight BAS Part Sales’ commitment to providing authentic, versatile assets for diverse creative projects.BAS Part Sales is distinguished by its industry-leading e-commerce platform, which revolutionizes how aviation parts and components are bought and sold. In an industry traditionally dominated by “call for price” or RFQ transactions, the company’s online storefront provides detailed product imagery and comprehensive information on each item - from nuts and bolts to high-value avionics to engines to anything else you might need for your general aviation or business jet aircraft. This level of transparency, combined with an industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee and global shipping to over 80 countries in 2024, positions BAS Part Sales as a leader in customer service and innovation.“Our expansion into the entertainment market represents not only a significant opportunity for creative storytelling but also a chance to repurpose aircraft in exciting new ways,” says Clinton McJenkin, Director of Sales & Marketing at BAS Part Sales, LLC. “By leveraging our expertise in aviation, we are providing production companies and innovative business owners with authentic, one-of-a-kind props that breathe new life into retired aircraft.”Reflecting on the company’s growth and prospects, Jared Boles, Founder & President of BAS Part Sales, LLC, states, “The acquisition of White Industries marked a transformative moment for our company, and we continue to see that momentum as we explore untapped markets. Our growth over the past 13 years is a testament to the innovation and hard work of our teams, and our entry into the entertainment sector is just the beginning of what we believe will be many more opportunities to serve a broader array of industries.”BAS Part Sales also offers comprehensive logistical support for moving the aircraft sold from our facilities, ensuring that even the most challenging transportation needs are met with efficiency and care. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and industry innovation, BAS Part Sales is well-prepared to support both traditional aviation requirements and the evolving demands of the entertainment world.For more information, please visit www.baspartsales.com About BAS Part Sales, LLCBAS Part Sales, LLC was founded in 2012 as an extension of Beegles Aircraft Service and has since emerged as a leader in the procurement, salvage, and distribution of aviation parts and near-complete project aircraft. The company’s innovative e-commerce platform offers detailed product listings with high-resolution imagery and comprehensive specifications, enabling customers to make informed decisions around the clock. By providing an industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee and same-business-day shipping, BAS Part Sales has redefined efficiency and transparency in a market long dominated by traditional practices.In addition to its extensive inventory, stocking aviation parts from nose to tail across many makes and models dating back to the 1950’s, the company routinely offers a selection of project planes ideal for restoration or creative repurposing. With operations serving over 80 countries, BAS Part Sales continues to push the boundaries of customer service and technology adaptation, setting new standards in the aviation industry.

