ConnectM Publishes 2024 Impact Scorecard

~Ends 2024 With Triple Digit Growth Across All Electrification Metrics~

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today published its impact scorecard for the fourth quarter of 2024. Following the end of each quarter, ConnectM publishes its quarterly scorecard to provide the Company's key electrification indicators which we use as internal operating performance measures. ConnectM determines its quarterly impact score metrics by aggregating data and behavioral analytics sourced from our Energy Intelligence Network and integrated artificial intelligence technology.

Electrification Impact Scorecard for year-end 2024 (compared to year-end 2023)

95.5 GWh of Electrification, an increase of 331% over last year and equivalent to 35,000 homes powered per day¹

73,506 Metric Tons of Co2 Displaced, an increase of 391% over last year and equivalent to the amount of CO2 3.4 million trees can absorb in a year²

6.7 Million Gallons of Fossil Fuel Displaced, an increase of 343% over last year and equivalent to driving around the world roughly 7,000 times³



Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM, commented, "ConnectM’s 2024 impact scorecard reaffirms our unwavering commitment to accelerating the electrification economy. Our triple-digit growth across key metrics reflects the power of AI-driven insights and data intelligence in scaling cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. As we expand our technology’s reach, we remain focused on delivering measurable, sustainable impact for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a pioneer in the electrification economy, integrating energy assets with its AI-driven technology platform. Focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency, affordability, and sustainability, ConnectM serves home, facility, and fleet across three major segments: Building Electrification, Distributed Energy, and Transportation and Logistics. The company’s vertically integrated approach combines technology, service/distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to an all-electric energy economy.

____________________

¹U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) - Assuming the average home uses about 30 kilowatt-hours per day.

²US Department of Agriculture

³Assumes 26 miles per gallon

