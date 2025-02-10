Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,383 in the last 365 days.

PetMeds® Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales of $53.0 million.
  • Gross margin rate of 28.1%, an increase of 80 basis points compared to the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Continued progress on key initiatives supporting the transformation of the business.

“In just nine months, we have made significant strides in our transformation journey, and I am pleased to report that we have delivered meaningful progress across our strategic priorities. Our focused execution is already yielding results, validating our direction and setting the foundation for long-term success. For the third quarter, we achieved $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a $1.1 million improvement year-over-year, while successfully reducing G&A expenses by $2.6 million compared to last year. As we continue to build a stronger, more efficient organization, our commitment remains unwavering—to drive differentiation, sustainable growth, and increased shareholder value through operational excellence and financial discipline,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President.

This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results.

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, February 10, 2025

Public call dial in (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562.

Webcast stream link: https://investors.petmeds.com for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.

Replay: Available until February 24, 2025, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.

To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 13750886.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

PETMEDS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ICR, LLC
John Mills
(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson
(646) 277-1260
investor@petmeds.com

 
PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 50,101     $ 55,296  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $88 and $273, respectively     2,259       3,283  
Inventories, net     11,795       28,556  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,888       6,325  
Prepaid income taxes     340       188  
Total current assets     68,383       93,648  
         
Noncurrent assets:        
Property and equipment, net     28,425       26,657  
Intangible and other assets, net     15,035       16,503  
Goodwill     26,658       26,658  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,077       1,432  
Deferred tax assets, net     5,217       4,986  
Total noncurrent assets     76,412       76,236  
         
Total assets   $ 144,795     $ 169,884  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 10,945     $ 37,024  
Sales tax payable     24,483       25,012  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     10,922       7,060  
Current operating lease liabilities     453       459  
Deferred revenue     1,156       2,603  
Total current liabilities     47,959       72,158  
         
Operating lease liabilities, net of current lease liabilities     652       995  
         
Total liabilities     48,611       73,153  
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)        
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,100,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share     9       9  
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,656,457 and 21,148,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     21       21  
Additional paid-in capital     17,967       25,146  
Retained earnings     78,187       71,555  
         
Total shareholders' equity     96,184       96,731  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 144,795     $ 169,884  


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Nine Months Ended
December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net sales   $ 52,984     $ 65,317     $ 180,506     $ 214,560  
Cost of sales     38,075       47,434       130,315       154,089  
                 
Gross profit     14,909       17,883       50,191       60,471  
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative     10,786       13,425       26,153       41,098  
Advertising     2,987       5,762       14,583       18,539  
Depreciation and amortization     1,586       1,770       4,965       5,161  
Total operating expenses     15,359       20,957       45,701       64,798  
                 
(Loss) income from operations     (450 )     (3,074 )     4,490       (4,327 )
                 
Other income:                
Interest income, net     28       136       308       481  
Other, net     180       293       597       1,053  
Total other income     208       429       905       1,534  
                 
(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for income taxes     (242 )     (2,645 )     5,395       (2,793 )
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     465       (618 )     22       (345 )
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (707 )   $ (2,027 )   $ 5,373     $ (2,448 )
                 
Net (loss) income per common share:                
Basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.26     $ (0.12 )
Diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.26     $ (0.12 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic     20,634,651       20,425,282       20,581,913       20,380,262  
Diluted     20,634,651       20,425,282       20,987,260       20,380,262  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $     $     $     $ 0.60  


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended
December 31,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income (loss)   $ 5,373     $ (2,448 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     4,965       5,161  
Share based compensation     (7,179 )     5,196  
Deferred income taxes     (231 )     (436 )
Bad debt expense     324       53  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     700       (119 )
Inventories, net     16,761       (12,438 )
Prepaid income taxes     (152 )     65  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,437       (2,664 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     355       594  
Accounts payable     (26,078 )     7,929  
Sales tax payable     (529 )     (1,942 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     2,756       (1,258 )
Lease liabilities     (349 )     (577 )
Deferred revenue     (1,447 )     75  
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (2,294 )   $ (2,808 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of minority interest investment in Vetster           (300 )
Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired           (35,859 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (2,725 )     (3,260 )
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (2,725 )   $ (39,419 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Dividends paid     (176 )     (12,419 )
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (176 )   $ (12,419 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (5,195 )     (54,646 )
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period     55,296       104,086  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period   $ 50,101     $ 49,440  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 474     $ 43  
         
Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 32     $ 1,498  
         
Non-cash investing activity for PPE additions   $ 2,539     $  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
PetMed Express, Inc.
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)
($ in thousands, except percentages)   December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $   %
                 
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
                 
Net loss   $ (707 )   $ (2,027 )   $ 1,320     (65 )%
                 
Add (subtract):                
Stock-based Compensation   $ 452     $ 1,708     $ (1,256 )   (74 )%
Income Taxes   $ 465     $ (618 )   $ 1,083     (175 )%
Depreciation and Amortization   $ 1,586     $ 1,770     $ (184 )   (10 )%
Interest Income, Net(1)   $ (28 )   $ (136 )   $ 108     (79 )%
Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items   $ 25     $     $ 25     n/m  
Employee Severance   $ 209     $     $ 209     n/m  
Sales Tax Expense   $     $ 228     $ (228 )   (100 )%
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,002     $ 925     $ 1,077     116 %
 
(1) Included in interest income, net is $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.5 million of interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.6 million of interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023.


    Nine Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)
($ in thousands, except percentages)   December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $   %
                 
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 5,373     $ (2,448 )   $ 7,821     n/m  
                 
Add (subtract):                
Stock-based Compensation   $ (7,179 )   $ 5,196     $ (12,375 )   n/m  
Income Taxes   $ 22     $ (345 )   $ 367     n/m  
Depreciation and Amortization   $ 4,965     $ 5,161     $ (196 )   (4 )%
Interest Income, Net (1)   $ (308 )   $ (481 )   $ 173     (36 )%
Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items   $ 205     $ 1,294     $ (1,089 )   (84 )%
Employee Severance   $ 663     $ 408     $ 255     63 %
Sales Tax (Income)   $ (1,178 )   $ (1,088 )   $ (90 )   8 %
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,563     $ 7,697     $ (5,134 )   (67 )%
 
(1) Included in interest income, net is $1.2 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.5 million of interest income for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to $1.3 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.7 million of interest income for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PetMeds® Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more